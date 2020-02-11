Thai Health Confirms 32 Cases of Coronavirus with Zero Fatalities

The Ministry of Public Health has reported that Thailand has 32 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus with zero fatalities. Ten of which have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

The Department of Disease Control reported today that fluids were isolated from the blood samples of a taxi driver, who was Thailand’s first case of local transmission of the coronavirus. They will be used to create antibodies for two infected patients.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Dr. Yongyos Thammawut, said today that the number of coronavirus cases in the country remains at 32 with zero fatalities. Furthermore no new coronavirus cases have been reported.

Death toll from the outbreak rises to 909

The coronavirus has now spread to 26 countries around the world. Infecting 40,553 people, with 40,171 cases confirmed on the Chinese mainland. The death toll from the outbreak rose to 909, of whom 907 occurred in China.

Concerning a group of Thai people brought back from Wuhan last week. Five of them are now being treated at local hospitals, while 133 others are still in quarantine. None of them has a fever. Their quarantine will last until February 19th, 2020; the Royal Thai Armed Forces will transport them home.

One of the infected patients has been transported to an isolation room at Chonburi Hospita. The virus has not been detected in the patient’s roommate, who is also in quarantine. All Thai returnees from Wuhan remain under close supervision. Public health officials continue to monitor their condition, ensure proper waste disposal and carry out measures to prevent contamination.

Thai Health says coronavirus not airborne

The Advisor to the Department of Disease Control, Dr.Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, said today the virus has yet to infect people via airborne transmission.

People shouldn’t panic because the virus is transmitted through coughing and sneezing. Although it is airborne, there are other factors. Including, location, weather and proximity of the people infected with the virus.

The Ministry of Public Health has also encouraged people to wear protective masks in public or crowded places. Also wash their hands regularly with clean water and soap or use hand sanitizers. The supply of surgical masks in the country remains adequate.