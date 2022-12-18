South Florida COVID Weekly Update: New Cases Continue To Rise

In Florida, how is COVID-19 doing?

(CTN News) – Since Thursday, Dec. 8, Florida has added an average of 2,584 cases and 14 deaths per day, based on data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the previous seven days, there were 1,835 cases and 32 deaths per day on average.

The number of people who received the entire vaccine in Florida reached 14,833,000 on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 7,270,113 reported cases and 83,195 deaths.

It is likely that the number of cases is undercounted due to positive results from COVID tests performed at home. Only residents of the state are tracked, excluding nonresidents.

The CDC is tracking 16 COVID subvariants, 12 of which are spread throughout the United States and make up all new cases.

A total of 36.8% of cases were caused by the BQ.1.1 strain between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. Based on CDC data, BQ.1 is now the second-most dominant strain, causing for 31.1% of cases.

Florida is part of the Southeast region, where BQ.1.1 accounted for 41.1% of cases and BA.1 accounted for 26.4%. Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe, Palm Beach and Manatee counties continue to be at low risk for COVID-19 transmission.

If you have symptoms, the CDC recommends getting vaccinated against Coronavirus and getting tested. If you have symptoms, a positive test, or have been exposed to the virus, you should wear a mask.

From Dec. 8 to Dec. 1, Florida reported 18,090 newly reported COVID-19 cases, according to Miami Herald calculations of the CDC’s Community Profile Report.

In South Florida and Manatee County, here is a breakdown of the latest COVID cases. Since March 2020, when the pandemic began, Miami-Dade has reported 1,482,343 additional resident cases. COVID-19 testing increased by 22.06% this week, with new cases rising by 60.78%.

The total number of newly resident cases in Broward reached 744,732, a cumulative total of 1,830 new cases. A 36.26% increase in new cases was recorded last week, and a 23.07% increase in COVID-19 testing was recorded.

A total of 459,951 new residents were reported in Palm Beach. COVID-19 testing increased by 19.46%, while the number of new cases increased by 23.72%.

Monroe reported 28 new resident cases, totaling 22,150. COVID-19 testing increased by 17.57%, while new cases decreased by 26.32%. A total of 119,100 newly reported resident cases were reported in Manatee.

There were 46.07% more new cases than last week, and 10.58% more COVID-19 tests were performed.

CDC’s Friday Community Profile Report shows Florida has added 226 deaths in the past week, according to Miami Herald calculations.

There is no information on when these newly reported deaths occurred. Every seven days, the Community Profile Report updates Florida’s county tolls and rates.

According to Friday’s Community Profile Report, Florida has had 387 cumulative deaths since the pandemic started.

According to the CDC, the death toll in Miami-Dade rose by 12 from last Friday’s report to 11,948. 440 deaths have occurred per 100,000 people since the pandemic began. Broward has 6,508 deaths, an increase of five.

There were 333 cumulative deaths for every 100,000 people, which is a rate of 333 deaths per 100,000.

Palm Beach’s death toll has increased by seven to 5,771. The cumulative death rate is 386 per 100,000 people. Monroe’s death toll remains at 132, no increase. If the county’s population were that large, death rates would be 178 per 100,000.

▪ Manatee’s death toll has increased by seven to 1,661. The cumulative death rate for Manatee is 412 per 100,000.

