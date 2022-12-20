Connect with us

Health

Causes and Treatments for Social Anxiety Disorder
Advertisement

Health

Dove Cameron Plastic Surgery: Get the Look Your Want for 2023

Health

COVID-19 Pandemic Over? Opinions, Please

Health

South Florida COVID Weekly Update: New Cases Continue To Rise

Health

COVID Patients Have a Higher Surgical Risk

Health

TDOT Salt Pile In Humphreys County Has a Human Heart

Health

The Malaria Epidemic Is Misdiagnosed By Thousands

Health

10 Ways To Grow Your Dental Practice

Health

Can Cancer Vaccines Be On The Horizon?

Health

ICMR-NIV Develops a Tool For Detecting Nipah Virus

Health

Covid-19 vs Flu: Death Rates

Health

Google Uses Old Books And Technology To Fight Insect-Borne Diseases

Health

Covid-19 Becoming a Seasonal Virus in Thailand

Health

5 Tips For Choosing The Best Plastic Surgeon

Health

How Can CBG Isolate Products Be Used Effectively?

Health

5 Best Intermittent Fasting Apps You Should Try for Weight Loss and Health

Health

Does Cannabis Help Relieve Pain? Study Finds

Health

Malaria Detection Using a Life-Saving Light Beam

Health

Natural Skincare: 4 Reasons To Switch

Health

Prenatal Influenza Vaccination Protects Babies

Health

Causes and Treatments for Social Anxiety Disorder

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Causes and Treatments for Social Anxiety Disorder

Social Anxiety Disorder

Social anxiety disorder (SAD) is a profoundly stressful chronic mental disease defined by a persistent fear of social interactions in anticipation of negative judgment from others.

Because shyness mirrors some of the symptoms of SAD, those who suffer from it are frequently misdiagnosed.

It can have a disastrous effect on many aspects of one’s life, including academic performance, social development, relationship status, and work performance.

Anxiety and related illnesses have grown

In recent years, there has been a rise in the amount of research conducted on anxiety and illnesses that are closely associated with it. This increase can be attributed to the increased utilization of cognitive-behavioral models.

From identifying it from shyness to employing strategies to appreciate the complicated underlying mechanism of disease prevalence and progression, as well as methods to treat it, our understanding is SAD well understood.

The idea of Social Anxiety Disorder, its epidemiology, symptoms, and diagnostic techniques are summarised in this article. Other psychiatric diseases and common comorbidity are also mentioned.

Furthermore, we analyze the most recent research regarding treatment options like as psychotherapy and pharmacology, as well as guidelines for managing SAD.

Introduction & Background

Social anxiety disorder (SAD) is a crippling social phenomenon characterized by continuous fear of social interactions due to negative judgment from others. SAD is estimated to affect 12% of the population.
Social anxiety disorder must be distinguished from shyness, which does not result in serious mental handicaps or interfere with the majority of life activities. SAD has a significant impact on the affected person’s quality of life.
Educational achievement can be jeopardized, with an increased risk of dropping out and resulting in low academic performance and qualifications.
According to one study, patients with generalized SAD earn 10% less than the general population. Individuals with SAD have fewer friends and have more difficulties getting along with them on average. They are less likely to marry, have children, and divorce.

Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) criteria for SAD include eight components: fear of social situations, continuous triggering of anxiety by social situations, exaggerated fear that is out of proportion to the threat posed by social situations, avoidance of social situations due to intense fear, impaired social or occupational functions, the persistence of fear for six months, and the fear not being rational.

SAD can be mild, moderate, or severe. Some people with SAD have symptoms when performing or eating in front of others, whereas others experience symptoms in all social encounters. Mild social anxiety sufferers can engage in or tolerate social situations despite physical and psychological symptoms.

Social settings may trigger SAD symptoms. A person with moderate SAD may avoid public speaking and group conversations. Extreme social anxiety might cause panic attacks. Socially, they struggle with daily living. Such social encounters deter patients with SAD from socializing.

Normal shyness and moderate SAD can have similar symptoms, but they are different. Shyness is being nervous or agitated in hard situations like public speaking or lecturing. SAD causes people to shun social events out of fear of being judged adversely.

Palpitations, trembling, flushing, and diaphoresis are significant symptoms of social anxiety. Dell’Osso et al. (2014) employed DSM-5 to measure university students’ anxiety symptoms and functional impairment. Subjects who reported SAD physical symptoms during childhood/adolescence reported seven social-related physical symptoms:

(1) quivering, (2) embarrassment or feeling flushed, (3) heart pounding or palpitation, (4) feeling dizzy or about to faint, (5) sweating or diaphoresis, (6) diarrhea, nausea, or stomach ache, and (7) the urge to urinate.

Self- or clinician-administered SAD assessments have different parameters. The first clinician-administered SAD scale was Liebowitz (LSAS). Social interactions and performance conditions are measured on the scale.

SAD self-report surveys are available. SPAI is a self-report questionnaire for screening symptoms, cognition, and behavior in certain settings. SPAI distinguishes panic, agoraphobia, and SAD.

Other grading scales have limitations, such as a narrow concentration on one area. To overcome this constraint, the Social Phobia Inventory (SPIN) was created.

This review provides the latest evidence on SAD treatment options and recommendations.

Causes and Treatments for Social Anxiety Disorder

Related CTN News:

The Top 10 Best Movies in Theaters Right Now!
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins