Causes and Treatments for Social Anxiety Disorder

Social anxiety disorder (SAD) is a profoundly stressful chronic mental disease defined by a persistent fear of social interactions in anticipation of negative judgment from others.

Because shyness mirrors some of the symptoms of SAD, those who suffer from it are frequently misdiagnosed.

It can have a disastrous effect on many aspects of one’s life, including academic performance, social development, relationship status, and work performance.

In recent years, there has been a rise in the amount of research conducted on anxiety and illnesses that are closely associated with it. This increase can be attributed to the increased utilization of cognitive-behavioral models.

From identifying it from shyness to employing strategies to appreciate the complicated underlying mechanism of disease prevalence and progression, as well as methods to treat it, our understanding is SAD well understood.

The idea of Social Anxiety Disorder, its epidemiology, symptoms, and diagnostic techniques are summarised in this article. Other psychiatric diseases and common comorbidity are also mentioned.

Furthermore, we analyze the most recent research regarding treatment options like as psychotherapy and pharmacology, as well as guidelines for managing SAD.

Social anxiety disorder (SAD) is a crippling social phenomenon characterized by continuous fear of social interactions due to negative judgment from others. SAD is estimated to affect 12% of the population.

Social anxiety disorder must be distinguished from shyness, which does not result in serious mental handicaps or interfere with the majority of life activities. SAD has a significant impact on the affected person’s quality of life.

Educational achievement can be jeopardized, with an increased risk of dropping out and resulting in low academic performance and qualifications.

According to one study, patients with generalized SAD earn 10% less than the general population. Individuals with SAD have fewer friends and have more difficulties getting along with them on average. They are less likely to marry, have children, and divorce.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) criteria for SAD include eight components: fear of social situations, continuous triggering of anxiety by social situations, exaggerated fear that is out of proportion to the threat posed by social situations, avoidance of social situations due to intense fear, impaired social or occupational functions, the persistence of fear for six months, and the fear not being rational.

SAD can be mild, moderate, or severe. Some people with SAD have symptoms when performing or eating in front of others, whereas others experience symptoms in all social encounters. Mild social anxiety sufferers can engage in or tolerate social situations despite physical and psychological symptoms.

Social settings may trigger SAD symptoms. A person with moderate SAD may avoid public speaking and group conversations. Extreme social anxiety might cause panic attacks. Socially, they struggle with daily living. Such social encounters deter patients with SAD from socializing.

Normal shyness and moderate SAD can have similar symptoms, but they are different. Shyness is being nervous or agitated in hard situations like public speaking or lecturing. SAD causes people to shun social events out of fear of being judged adversely.

Palpitations, trembling, flushing, and diaphoresis are significant symptoms of social anxiety. Dell’Osso et al. (2014) employed DSM-5 to measure university students’ anxiety symptoms and functional impairment. Subjects who reported SAD physical symptoms during childhood/adolescence reported seven social-related physical symptoms:

(1) quivering, (2) embarrassment or feeling flushed, (3) heart pounding or palpitation, (4) feeling dizzy or about to faint, (5) sweating or diaphoresis, (6) diarrhea, nausea, or stomach ache, and (7) the urge to urinate.

Self- or clinician-administered SAD assessments have different parameters. The first clinician-administered SAD scale was Liebowitz (LSAS). Social interactions and performance conditions are measured on the scale.

SAD self-report surveys are available. SPAI is a self-report questionnaire for screening symptoms, cognition, and behavior in certain settings. SPAI distinguishes panic, agoraphobia, and SAD.

Other grading scales have limitations, such as a narrow concentration on one area. To overcome this constraint, the Social Phobia Inventory (SPIN) was created.

This review provides the latest evidence on SAD treatment options and recommendations.

Causes and Treatments for Social Anxiety Disorder

Related CTN News: