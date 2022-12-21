Bird Flu Impacts And Production Costs

(CTN News) – The current outbreak of bird flu ravaging global poultry flocks is now the worst since records were kept. This has resulted in a spike in the price of eggs, a threat to free-range chicken, and a potential long-term impact on animal health.

According to Durisin and Elkin, “poultry losses since October are almost 70% higher than last year’s pace, reaching 16.1 million by December 1, according to the World Organization for Animal Health.”

The WOAH Bird Flu reported that more than 138 million birds had been lost between October and September, which is more than the number of birds lost during the prior five years combined.

According to the Bloomberg article, “for now, high poultry prices are boosting poultry farmers, although risk is increasing just as rapidly,” said Nan-Dirk Mulder, animal-protein specialist at Rabobank.

The demand is there, but the supply is not,’ he stated. There is a great deal of uncertainty in the market.”

The USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) reported last week that the number of table-egg layers that have died from Bird Flu HPAI [Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza] since February has increased to 39.4 million.

According to ERS, “The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) released its latest HPAI-Situation report covering Bird Flu the period between October 12 and November 10, which reported 140 new outbreaks in poultry in Africa, Asia, North and South America, and Europe.

During the period covered by this report, more than 4.6 million birds died or were culled. According to the report, HPAI has become prevalent in South America (Columbia) for the first time since 2002.

Globally, the WOAH has found that HPAI outbreaks tend to be seasonal, with a peak in February followed by an increase in October.

There have been more HPAI outbreaks reported since the publication of the report, either as recurrences or as first incidences.

According to ERS, the second wave of HPAI Bird Flu outbreak has continued into December, affecting 322,100 commercial meat turkeys in just the first week of December.

A total of 8.7 million meat turkeys and 298,760 turkey breeding animals have been depopulated since the outbreak began in February.”

In the meantime, DTN writer Russ Quinn noted last week that retail fertilizer prices continue to drift lower according to prices tracked by DTN. This is the second week of December 2022. Over the past few months, prices have generally trended in this direction.”

According to Wall Street Journal writers Laurence Norman and Jared Malsin last week, the European Union implemented a new sanctions package on Russia that officials hope will significantly alleviate food-security problems facing developing and poor countries.

According to a statement released by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, the sanctions agreement was pushed through by leaders of the European Union during a summit on Thursday.

Recently, he spoke to a number of European leaders to encourage them to ease the transit of Russian fertilizers through EU ports.”

As noted by the Journal writers, “Vessels carrying fertilizers have been held up for weeks or prevented from transiting through large European ports, such as Rotterdam, Bird Flu the Netherlands, due to concerns about sanctions.”

According to the article, “under Thursday’s agreement, agreed after days of disputes within the 27-country bloc, national governments can unfreeze assets if strictly required for fertilizer shipments.

To ensure that exemptions are properly applied, the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, must be informed.

Is bird flu still around 2022?

U.S. Approaches Record Number of Avian Influenza Outbreaks in Wild Birds and Poultry. November 3, 2022—As bird flu outbreaks in wild birds and poultry continue across the U.S., the country approaches a record number of birds affected compared to previous bird flu outbreaks.

