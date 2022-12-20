Movies
The Top 10 Best Movies in Theaters Right Now!
Best Movies in Theaters
Movies in theaters have reopened. We’re here to figure out what’s the best value at the box office when cinematic options return to the big screen against streaming services and digital rental outlets.
A new year and a new COVID version are in full gear, so even if there are greater budget offers to hit the big screen, now might be a good moment to exercise prudence.
Of course, use your discretion when deciding whether to return to the movies, but an increasing number of vaccinated moviegoers are itching to get back in front of the big screen. We’re back and eager to help.
However, things in theatrical distribution are a little unusual right now, so there’s a mix of Oscar winners, delaying releases, indies, and classics booked—depending, of course, on the theatre.
But, happily, there have been so many terrific movies in theaters released this year that you should have no trouble choosing something to watch.
10. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Release Date: November 11, 2022
Director: Ryan Coogler
Stars: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 161 minutes
9.
Release Date: November 18, 2022
Director: Mark Mylod
Stars: Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, John Leguizamo
Rating: R
Runtime: 107 minutes
8. Decision to Leave
Release Date: October 14, 2022
Director: Park Chan-wook
Stars: Tang Wei, Park Hae-il
Rating: R
Runtime: 138 minutes
7. Return to Seoul
Release Date: December 2, 2022
Director: Davy Chou
Stars: Park Ji-min, Oh Kwang-rok, Guka Han, Kim Sun-young, Yoann Zimmer, Louis Do De Lencquesaing, Hur Ouk-sook, Emeline Briffaud, Lim Cheol-Hyun, Son Seung-beom, Kim Dong-Seok
Rating: R
Runtime: 118 minutes
6. Avatar: The Way of Water
Release Date: December 16, 2022
Director: James Cameron
Stars: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jack Champion, Jemaine Clement, Joel David Moore, Brendan Cowell, CCH Pounder
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 192 minutes
5. TÁR
Release Date: October 7, 2022
Director: Todd Field
Stars: Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, Mark Strong
Rating: R
Runtime: 158 minutes
4. Top Gun: Maverick
Release Date: May 27, 2022
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Stars: Tom Cruise, Jenifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Greg “Tarzan” Davis
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 137 minutes
3. The Fabelmans
Release Date: November 25, 2022
Director: Steven Spielberg
Stars: Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, David Lynch
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: 151 minutes
2. The Banshees of Inisherin
Release Date: October 21, 2022
Director: Martin McDonagh
Stars: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan
Rating: R
Runtime: 114 minutes
1. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Release Date: December 9, 2022
Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
Stars: Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett
Rating: PG
Runtime: 114 minutes
