The Top 10 Best Movies in Theaters Right Now!

Best Movies in Theaters

Movies in theaters have reopened. We’re here to figure out what’s the best value at the box office when cinematic options return to the big screen against streaming services and digital rental outlets.

A new year and a new COVID version are in full gear, so even if there are greater budget offers to hit the big screen, now might be a good moment to exercise prudence.

Of course, use your discretion when deciding whether to return to the movies, but an increasing number of vaccinated moviegoers are itching to get back in front of the big screen. We’re back and eager to help.

However, things in theatrical distribution are a little unusual right now, so there’s a mix of Oscar winners, delaying releases, indies, and classics booked—depending, of course, on the theatre.

But, happily, there have been so many terrific movies in theaters released this year that you should have no trouble choosing something to watch.

10. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Release Date: November 11, 2022

Director: Ryan Coogler

Stars: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 161 minutes

9. The Menu

Release Date: November 18, 2022

Director: Mark Mylod

Stars: Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, John Leguizamo

Rating: R

Runtime: 107 minutes

8. Decision to Leave

Release Date: October 14, 2022

Director: Park Chan-wook

Stars: Tang Wei, Park Hae-il

Rating: R

Runtime: 138 minutes

7. Return to Seoul

Release Date: December 2, 2022

Director: Davy Chou

Stars: Park Ji-min, Oh Kwang-rok, Guka Han, Kim Sun-young, Yoann Zimmer, Louis Do De Lencquesaing, Hur Ouk-sook, Emeline Briffaud, Lim Cheol-Hyun, Son Seung-beom, Kim Dong-Seok

Rating: R

Runtime: 118 minutes

6. Avatar: The Way of Water

Release Date: December 16, 2022

Director: James Cameron

Stars: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jack Champion, Jemaine Clement, Joel David Moore, Brendan Cowell, CCH Pounder

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 192 minutes

5. TÁR

Release Date: October 7, 2022

Director: Todd Field

Stars: Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, Mark Strong

Rating: R

Runtime: 158 minutes

4. Top Gun: Maverick

Release Date: May 27, 2022

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Stars: Tom Cruise, Jenifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Greg “Tarzan” Davis

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 137 minutes

3. The Fabelmans

Release Date: November 25, 2022

Director: Steven Spielberg

Stars: Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, David Lynch

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 151 minutes

2. The Banshees of Inisherin

Release Date: October 21, 2022

Director: Martin McDonagh

Stars: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan

Rating: R

Runtime: 114 minutes

1. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Release Date: December 9, 2022

Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

Stars: Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett

Rating: PG

Runtime: 114 minutes

