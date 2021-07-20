Learning the Best Methods to Consume Medical Marijuana

Have you ever wondered how to consume medical marijuana? The answer is not that simple and depends on your personal preferences and your tolerance for THC. There are 5 main ways to consume marijuana: smoke it with a bong, vape it, eat it, enjoy drinks infused with cannabis, you can apply it topically, or even take capsules that contain cannabis extract.

When you smoke you feel the effects immediately but there is a possibility of experiencing unpleasant side effects such as coughing or a lingering smell that gets left behind. Vaping on the other hand is a healthier option with no harsh smoke or lingering smell however it takes longer for the high to kick it.

When you consume edibles it takes longer for the effects to kick in but there are fewer health risks because there is no smoke involved. There are many ways to consume marijuana and if you are new to the substance and need help choosing a method, here are a few.

Bongs

Bongs are a very popular method of consuming medical marijuana amongst stoners and it is very easy to use. A bong is a handheld device that requires water to smoke. A bong has many benefits, but it’s important to know how to use one properly so you can get the most out of it. The water in the bong cools down the smoke and using a bong requires the use of less weed.

The hits are stronger and if you are a new user, it might take a few tries before you perfect this smoking method. Having a bong requires maintenance because you have to regularly clean it and replace the water. Purchasing a good bong might cost you a bit of money but in the long run, it is very economical because you use less weed so your weed lasts longer.

The best bongs are made of glass, and not just any type, but high-quality glass, and you can find a great selection of bongs in online head shops like Grasscity. There are many different styles, shapes, and sizes available on the market today, so there is no excuse not to find one that suits your needs. They come in all sorts of colors and designs too, so you can have something that stands out or blends seamlessly with your home decor.

Dab rigs

A dab rig is a water pipe that uses cannabis concentrate instead of dry herbs. It is simple to use however there are a lot of accessories and this method of consumption is costly. Because dab rigs produce vapour instead of smoke, the high that you experience will be much stronger than regular smoking.

The benefit of this method of consumption is that it is much healthier than smoking, however dab rigs require maintenance such as regular cleaning. From the assembling process to actually smoking, this method is fun and offers a unique experience.

Medical Marijuana Dry herb vaporizers

Dry herb vaporizers are very popular and this is a method of consumption that is a healthier alternative to regular smoking and requires a vaporizer. You simply place your dry herb in the chamber and adjust your temperature settings to whichever you prefer and then you take a pull.

This method produces less smoke and no smell so it is great for discreet indoor and outdoor use. Vaporizers are portable and compact so you can enjoy it anywhere. You can expect to spend quite a bit of money on a vaporizer but it is well worth the investment. You also need to maintain it regularly by cleaning it so that it can stay working properly.

Medical Marijuana Edibles

Edibles are a very fun way to consume medical marijuana. This is when food is infused with the herb and then consumed. It is very easy to make edibles and to consume them. All you have to do is cook or bake your favourite food or snack, add some marijuana and then enjoy.

When consuming this way, you can expect it to take a while before the high kicks in, but once it does, you will enjoy a much longer and more potent high. This is a very affordable method of consumption, but keep in mind that if you consume too many edibles at once, you won’t be able to function normally, so consume in moderation.

Tincture, topicals, and sprays

Tinctures are a liquid solution where cannabis extract is dissolved in alcohol and to use it you have to put 3-4 drops under your tongue and wait for it to dissolve into your system. Topicals are cannabis-infused lotions and balms that you can apply to your skin and sprays are also infused with cannabis for you to use on your face or in your mouth. These methods of consumption are very easy to use but you can expect to pay a bit.