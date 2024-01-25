Pneumonia Kills 14 More Children In Punjab Hospitals

(CTN News) – The Punjab province of Pakistan has experienced a rapid increase in pneumonia cases, resulting in 14 additional deaths, according to ARY News on Wednesday.

During the past 24 hours, Punjab has reported a staggering 908 new cases of pneumonia, while Lahore, the provincial capital, has recorded 197 new cases. Consequently, Punjab has reported 10,000 cases for the year, with Lahore alone reporting 1,570 cases and 45 deaths as a result.

As a result of the high number of cases, there has also been an extreme shortage of medicine in Lahore, where several children are undergoing treatment for pneumonia, chest infections, and other viral infections.

There is a wide range of signs and symptoms associated with pneumonia, depending on the type of germ that causes the infection, your age, and your overall health. It is common for mild signs and symptoms to be similar to those of a cold or flu, except that they last for a longer period of time.

Pneumonia may cause the following symptoms:

Coughing or breathing causes chest pain

Adults over the age of 65 who experience confusion or changes in their mental awareness

A cough that may produce phlegm

Experiencing fatigue

Symptoms include fever, sweating, and chills

People with weak immune systems and adults over the age of 65 have a lower body temperature than normal

Diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

A feeling of shortness of breath

