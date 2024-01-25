Diabetes Expert Offers 3 Tips To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

(CTN News) – Diet for diabetes can be a bit challenging. People with diabetes are often advised to consume foods that will help prevent blood sugar spikes.

Although it is difficult to determine the effect of every food consumed on blood sugar levels, it is sometimes possible. It is usual for doctors to provide patients with information on the major food groups which can assist them in eating right when they have diabetes.

People with diabetes may not be aware that there are a few simple diet hacks that can be extremely helpful. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently posted three simple hacks that can help diabetics balance their sugar levels on Instagram. Take a look at these.

Dietary tips to control Diabetes

1. Make the choice of whole grains

Whole grains should be chosen over refined grains. Alternatively, you may choose low GI grains such as bajra and jowar. A low GI food releases glucose slowly into the bloodstream, thereby preventing blood sugar spikes. There is also a high fibre content in whole grains, which can help to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

2. Check the fibre content of the food

Snacking on high-fiber, nutritious foods helps regulate blood sugar levels. According to the expert, nuts and seeds are high in fibre and are recommended as a healthy snack.

In addition to slowing down the absorption of sugar, high fibre foods can assist in controlling overall blood sugar levels. A diabetic’s diet can be greatly enhanced by the consumption of nuts and seeds, which are highly nutritious.

3. Do not underestimate the power of cinnamon

Cinnamon is a popular spice used to enhance the flavor of foods and beverages. It is also believed to possess a number of medicinal properties. Cinnamon has been shown to play a significant role in the management of diabetes in several studies.

Cinnamon can mimic the effects of insulin and increase glucose transport into cells, according to the nutritionist. As a result, cinnamon can promote healthy blood sugar levels when added to the diet.

