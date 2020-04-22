Marijuana Vs Kratom: A Tale of Two Herbs and there Medicinal Benefits

Marijuana has been the talk of the town for the last few decades, but it is kratom that is now gaining limelight. People are making both the herbs an integral part of their lives, owing to their benefits. While kratom and marijuana are gaining popularity, not many know what they really are.

Are you confused about what they are and which one should you use? Well, you are in the right place. Read on and find out everything about kratom and marijuana.

Decoding the infamous marijuana:

Marijuana is a plant that originated from the Asian subcontinent. The locals used the herb for centuries, but today people all around the globe are opening up to its use. There are three subspecies of the marijuana or cannabis plant, called Indica, Sativa, and Ruderalis. Different parts of the plant, like stalks, leaves, and flowers, can be useful.

The marijuana plant contains plenty of chemical compounds called cannabinoids. There are many different strains with different compositions of these cannabinoids, which decide how marijuana will affect you. There are more than a hundred different cannabinoids present in the herb, but CBD or Cannabidiol and THC or Tetrahydrocannabinol are the prominent ones. While CBD is a medicinal and non-psychoactive compound, THC can induce a mind-altering high and relax your mind. The Marijuana legalization process also started late last year in Thailand, the country is heading to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Bangkok in the near future.

1. What are the benefits?

Medical Marijuana can offer plenty of benefits for your physical as well as mental health. Here are a few of the reasons you can use the herb:

May alleviate pain: While there are plenty of artificial painkillers in the market, marijuana can be an organic one. The cannabinoids present in cannabis can interact with the endocannabinoid system to reduce the feeling of pain.

Might combat anxiety and stress: Marijuana can also induce a high that can calm both your body and mind and keep anxiety at bay. It may also help alter how the brain chemicals respond to serotonin, the happy hormone. You might feel happier and relaxed after using marijuana .

May keep your gut healthy: The anti-inflammatory properties of marijuana can reduce the inflammation and infection caused by Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). It might also increase the permeability of your intestines, and save it from any harmful bacteria. Best of all marijuana side effects are almost zero.

Takes care of skin: The herb might also nourish the skin and a protective layer to prevent and damage. Experts believe that cannabinoid CBD in marijuana may reduce the production of sebum or oil to prevent acne.

2. How to use it?

Marijuana is very versatile, and you can put it to use in plenty of ways. The plant is edible, and people often consume the flowers and seeds to enjoy its benefits. There are also oil, edibles, topicals available in the market today for users. You can even get cannabis concentrates for strong and instant effects. However, the most popular way of using marijuana is the age-old method of smoking it in a blunt, or you can also use an electronic vape.

All about kratom:

Kratom or Mitragyna speciosa is a relatively new trend here, but people in Southeast Asia have been using it for too long now. There are three different strains of kratom as well, namely red vein, white vein, and green vein. The herb goes into the making of both medicines and textiles. It contains an abundance of alkaloids which are responsible for the therapeutic effects of this herb. Besides helping with various ailments, kratom also proves to be effective for reducing opioid dependence and there is no kratom withdrawal.

1. What are the benefits?

Here are a few unique ways by which kratom may benefit you:

May help alleviate pain: Much like marijuana, kratom might also help you deal with excruciating pain and inflammation. When kratom enters your body, it can bind with the mu-opioid receptors, which may help bring down pain and reduce your discomfort.

Might boost alertness: People often consume kratom before a task that requires attention and focus. If you are wondering why, well it is so because kratom can boost the functioning of your brain, make you more concentrated and add to productivity.

Can help with substance abuse: The ones who are hooked to taking drugs find it extremely hard to quit. Kratom can help them since it is identical to opioids, kratom effects one people are almost none.

2. How to use it?

Majorly, kratom comes in the form of a powder that you can consume directly. You can start by taking 2 to 3 grams of the powder or get our favorite kratom capsules. If you are the experimental kind, you can add kratom to food like yoghurt or shake, or steep it to make tea. You will not experience a kratom high.

Conclusion

Kratom and marijuana both have many similarities and a few differences as well. They have a distinct molecular formula, but their effects may overlap. The like sativa, indica and laughing buddha strain may help deal with pain, anxiety, mood changes, and alertness level. If you are looking for different methods of consuming with a variety of effects, you can opt for marijuana. But, if you want a simple solution to relax your mind, kratom can be the right pick.