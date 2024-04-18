Vampire-Like Bacteria Can Suck Blood From Humans

(CTN News) – Bacteria that cause death, such as E Coli, have been observed to “sniff out” and swim towards human blood in a bid to feed on it, a phenomenon which has been dubbed by scientists as “bacterial vampirism” because of how it behaves.

According to research led by Washington State University, the serum has been discovered to be the component of the blood that attracts the bacteria. Serum is the liquid part of the blood that contains nutrients that may consume.

Researchers have been able to better understand the mechanism of blood infection thanks to a new study, which was published in the journal eLife, and this may also lead to more effective treatment strategies in the future.

It is important to understand that bacteria infecting the bloodstream can have lethal effects, according to Professor Arden Baylink of the university’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

According to Metro UK, researchers have discovered that certain that make up the majority of bloodstream infections are capable of detecting a chemical in the human bloodstream and will actively seek out the chemical to consume.

It has been reported that in addition to E Coli, which can cause fever, stomach cramps, and diarrhoea, other types, such as Salmonella enterica and Citrobacter koseri, that can cause meningitis and brain abscess, have also been reported to show signs of “bacterial vampirism.”.

It is estimated that these bacteria are responsible for the majority of deaths among people suffering from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

A significant number of patients experience bleeding in their intestines, which can serve as a gateway for bacteria to enter the bloodstream and spread to other parts of the body, resulting in more widespread and potentially fatal infections.

Using a powerful microscope setup, the scientists observed the germs and injected tiny amounts of human serum into the intestines to mimic the blood-sucking process.

