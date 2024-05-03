What Is the Best Natural Testosterone Booster Supplement in 2024?

Your testosterone levels tend to drop as you grow older; low testosterone can make you feel sluggish and unmotivated… you might even end up questioning your once-vibrant masculinity.

Thankfully, some supplements (at least those backed by science) could raise your T-levels. So, what is the best natural testosterone booster? Let’s compare the top contenders–starting with our top pick Testo Prime, so you can choose which one fits your needs to a T.

The 12 Best Natural Testosterone Booster Supplements in 2024

After doing some research, we decided these 12 supplements all deserve a spot in our list of the top testosterone enhancers. Let’s see what made the cut!

1. Testo Prime – Best Testosterone Booster Overall

In our #1 spot is Testo Prime: a natural testosterone booster that can help men like you reclaim your vitality. The formula contains potent ingredients–such as fenugreek, d-aspartic acid, and zinc–that can ramp up your testosterone levels. Testo Prime promises to energize your body, while helping you build bigger muscles and burn more fat.

If you need a natural alternative to the popular steroid Dianabol, D-Bal MAX hits the spot. It claims to bump up your testosterone levels, aid you in gaining muscles, and improve your strength and endurance. It combines various ingredients: like BCAAs, whey protein, and 20-hydroxyecdysterone (a plant extract).

3. Testo-Max – Best for Muscle Growth

Is bulking up your goal? Then, it’s worth giving Testo-Max a shot. By uplifting your testosterone levels, it can assist you in developing more muscles, as well as increasing your strength and stamina. The supplement comes with different natural ingredients (d-aspartic acid, magnesium, zinc, and vitamins D, B6, and K1 are some examples).

In case you prefer oral medications to supplements, EP-02 Testosterone Protocol might be your best bet. As a telehealth service, Maximus Tribe will prescribe you meds like pregnolone and enclomiphene that could raise your T-levels. Plus, you can enjoy other perks too: online consultations, home lab exams, and customized treatment plans.

5. Prime Male – Best for Vitality

Prime Male is a testosterone supplement that tries to revitalize your body, like when you were younger. Aside from providing fresh energy, it could also make it easier for you to increase your lean muscle mass. There’s a pretty long ingredient list, and here’s some that can amp up your testosterone production: d-aspartic acid, boron, Korean red Ginseng, and nettle root extract.

6. Testogen – Best for Strength

Testogen claims it can give you more strength, so you can perform better in the gym and the bedroom. Plus, the supplement can improve your libido too, increasing your chances of a better sex life. To enhance your testosterone levels, it contains a potent mix of ingredients–fenugreek, zinc, vitamin D, and red ginseng, to name a few.

7. Testosil – Best for Endurance

Wishing you can work out longer? Testosil might come in handy. This supplement helps extend your physical stamina by leveling up your testosterone production. Here are some ingredients in the formula: ZMA (a blend of zinc, magnesium, plus vitamin B6), KSM-66 ashwagandha, fenugreek, d-aspartic acid, fenugreek, ginseng, and garlic.

8. XWERKS Rise – Best for Energy

To build more muscles, you need more energy to exercise–which XWERKS Rise could provide. It supports your testosterone levels (which could drop as you age) so that you can feel energized and revitalized. Just be aware that this T-booster–which comes with tongkat ali, boron, zinc, shilajit extract, and bioperine–has fewer ingredients than some competitors.

9. TestoFuel – Best for Libido

TestoFuel is one of the few testosterone supplements that includes oyster extract, which is popular as a natural aphrodisiac. That’s why it can help boost your libido, on top of encouraging your body to make more testosterone. Other natural ingredients in this product include: maca root extract, ginseng, d-aspartic acid, fenugreek, boron, plus vitamins D and K2.

10. Provacyl – Best for HGH Production

Maybe you’re not just concerned with leveling up your body’s testosterone but your HGH as well. In that case, Provacyl could be a practical choice, as it encourages your body to produce both hormones that keep you feeling young. The formula contains various natural ingredients (such as longjack, anterior pituitary, muira puama, acai fruit, l-argnine, and ginkgo biloba).

11. Testodren – Most Simple Formula

If you’re worried about being allergic to different ingredients, Testodren keeps it simple. It only has one ingredient: furosap (a patented form of fenugreek extract). The supplement’s goal is to increase your T-levels, so you can develop more muscles and feel more motivated while enjoying better strength and stamina.

Just in case you’re easily affected by caffeine, Testo Lab Pro is a gentle alternative, given that it doesn’t contain any stimulants. Instead, it comes with other ingredients that encourage your body’s testosterone production–KSM-66 ashwagandha, d-aspartic acid calcium chelate, magnesium, boron, zinc, as well as vitamins D and K.

How Do I Know I Have Low Testosterone Levels?

Low testosterone (also called “hypogonadism”) is a condition where your testosterone levels are lower than normal. Although there’s different symptoms, these are signs that suggest your T-levels have dropped:

Loss of muscle mass

More body fat

Less bone density

Poor sex drive

Erection problems

Low semen volume

Hair loss

Fatigue

Changing mood

By any chance, did you notice any of these symptoms? Talk to your doctor, then. Your healthcare provider can check your testosterone levels; you just need to go through some blood tests.

Benefits of Maintaining Healthy Testosterone Levels

Is this question at the tip of your tongue: “What is the best natural testosterone booster?” Then, you might be curious to know what the advantages of keeping your testosterone levels healthy are. Well, here are some examples:

Better sexual function: If your testosterone is normal, there’s a good chance your libido and sexual performance will improve.

If your testosterone is normal, there’s a good chance your libido and sexual performance will improve. More muscle mass: Did you know you need testosterone to make your muscles grow and keep them strong?

Did you know you need testosterone to make your muscles grow and keep them strong? Less body fat: Testosterone can help distribute your fat properly throughout your body.

Testosterone can help distribute your fat properly throughout your body. Brighter mood: By ramping up your testosterone production, you might also feel better in the process.

By ramping up your testosterone production, you might also feel better in the process. Sharper brain function: Testosterone can help your brain work better–sharpening your memory and concentration too.

Natural vs. Synthetic Testosterone Boosters

What’s the difference between these two kinds of T-boosters?

First of all: let’s start with natural testosterone boosters. These dietary supplements help your body make more testosterone through natural ingredients–such as herbs, vitamins, and minerals.

Next up–with synthetic testosterone boosters or testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), you’ll be putting synthetic testosterone into your body.

Well, TRT might be more effective in increasing testosterone levels; but, it could also cause a boat load of side effects (like acne, “man boobs,” mood swings, and a higher risk of heart disease and stroke).

On the other hand, natural testosterone boosters could be safer, since they have fewer side effects. Still, how effective you will find them will actually depend on different factors.

Remember: they may not be powerful enough to treat extreme cases of low testosterone (especially those caused by sickness, not just aging). If you just need a little boost as you grow older, though, a supplement might do the job.

What To Look for in a Natural Testosterone Booster

If you’re faced with a lot of options, how do you know what is the best natural testosterone booster in the bunch? It’s easier to choose by keeping these things in mind:

Ingredient quality: To start with, go for supplements with high-quality, natural ingredients.

To start with, go for supplements with high-quality, natural ingredients. Scientific backing : Look for products that have been scientifically tested, since studies show that they can actually boost testosterone levels.

: Look for products that have been scientifically tested, since studies show that they can actually boost testosterone levels. Brand reputation : Consider how other people see the company; read customer reviews to learn if other users found the supplement effective, too.

: Consider how other people see the company; read customer reviews to learn if other users found the supplement effective, too. Safety : The product should have a low risk of side effects (plus, you must check that you’re not allergic to any of the ingredients).

: The product should have a low risk of side effects (plus, you must check that you’re not allergic to any of the ingredients). Price: Aside from making sure you can actually afford the supplement, it’s a good idea to figure out if it offers good bang for your buck.

Natural Ingredients To Look For in Natural Testosterone Boosters

Wondering which testosterone booster to get? Here’s a good idea: look for supplements with ingredients that support healthy testosterone levels (and are backed by scientific research, of course). Here are some ingredients worth checking out:

D-Aspartic Acid (D-AA)

D-aspartic acid (an amino acid) plays a role in how your body makes testosterone. Research shows that D-AA could help increase your testosterone levels, as well as make your sperm quality better. [1]

Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus terrestris–a plant extract–is often used in traditional medicine, since it’s believed to enhance libido and improve sexual function. A study indicates that tribulus terrestris may also raise total testosterone levels [2], although more research is needed to confirm its effectiveness.

Fenugreek Extract

Fenugreek is an herb that can assist in keeping your T-levels healthy, while giving you more strength and energy. Research suggests that it can improve the male libido, so you can enjoy a better sex drive. [3]

Ashwagandha

Another herb, ashwagandha, has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine to improve vitality and overall health. A study shows that ashwagandha supplementation can help lower your cortisol levels (the stress hormone) while increasing your testosterone levels, which could lead to enhanced sexual function and muscle strength. [4]

Ginger Extract

Ginger–a popular spice–is known to reduce inflammation and fight oxidants. Some research suggests that taking ginger supplements could amp up your testosterone levels and improve your sperm quality. [5]

Zinc

Your body needs zinc (an essential mineral) to work properly, including creating more testosterone. Research indicates that zinc can play a role in raising your body’s total testosterone levels. [6]

Vitamin D

Vitamin D, a fat-soluble vitamin, helps your body make more testosterone, as well as regulate your hormones. [7] Aside from taking supplements, you can also get some sunlight and eat food rich in this nutrient to get more vitamin D.

Magnesium

Another essential mineral, magnesium, can play a role in testosterone production. According to a study, quality magnesium supplements could help uplift your free and total testosterone levels, as well as make it easier for you to exercise. [8]

Nettle Root Extract

Nettle root extract—which comes from the stinging nettle plant–has been traditionally used to support prostate health and relieve urinary symptoms. Some research suggests that nettle root extract may ramp up your free testosterone levels by curbing the sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG). [9]

Boron

Based on other research, boron (a trace mineral) has been shown to increase free testosterone levels and lessen estrogen levels in men. [10] Taking boron supplements might also improve your brain function and memory.

Determined to pinpoint what is the best natural testosterone booster when it comes to ingredients? Pick products that combine these ingredients at clinically effective doses.

Don’t forget to talk to a healthcare professional as well, before you start taking any new supplements (especially if you have health issues or are taking medications).

How To Incorporate Natural Testosterone Boosters Into Your Routine

It’s pretty easy to include testosterone boosters in your regular routine. After all, you just need to take the capsules or pills every day (usually once or twice daily along with your meals); to stick to the right dosage, you must follow the directions on the product label.

Lifestyle Factors That Can Affect Testosterone Levels

Even if you always take what is the best natural testosterone booster for you, you’ve got to have a healthy lifestyle too to make the most of testosterone supplements:

Diet: Eat a balanced diet to keep your testosterone levels healthy. For example, go for lean proteins, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Eat a balanced diet to keep your testosterone levels healthy. For example, go for lean proteins, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Exercise: By working out regularly, particularly resistance and high-intensity interval training you could further boost your testosterone levels.

By working out regularly, particularly resistance and high-intensity interval training you could further boost your testosterone levels. Sleep: You need to get enough sleep to produce hormones properly; a lack of sleep can lower your testosterone levels, on the other hand.

You need to get enough sleep to produce hormones properly; a lack of sleep can lower your testosterone levels, on the other hand. Stress: If you’re always stressed, your cortisol levels might rise (and this hormone is not good for your testosterone production).

If you’re always stressed, your cortisol levels might rise (and this hormone is not good for your testosterone production). Alcohol and drug use: Drinking too much alcohol and using drugs can affect your testosterone levels and your overall health as well.

FAQs About The Best Natural Testosterone Boosters

Got other questions about testosterone supplements? Find out if we answered some of them below.

What Is the Fastest Way To Increase Testosterone Naturally?

The fastest way to ramp up your testosterone production naturally is to combine your efforts. So, aside from taking natural testosterone boosters, you should maintain a healthy lifestyle too.

What Is the Best Testosterone Booster That Really Works?

It really depends since different users experience various effects with each supplement. Still, a lot of men have seen good results after using natural testosterone boosters like Testo Prime, D-Bal MAX, and Testo-Max.

Do Natural Testosterone Boosters Work?

Yes, some testosterone supplements have the potential to increase your testosterone levels, thanks to the natural ingredients in their formula. Of course, for the T-booster to work properly. you ought to follow the right dosage and use it in tandem with a healthy diet and consistent exercise.

What Food Can Boost Testosterone?

Tuna, salmon, and egg yolks, which all have a lot of vitamin D, are some great examples of food that can raise your testosterone levels.

Final Note: What Is the Best Natural Testosterone Booster?

Let’s face it: there’s no single answer to the question, “What is the best natural testosterone booster?” After all, what works well for one man might have little effect on another.

Still, by comparing the ingredients and benefits of the top options, we hope our guide has helped you figure out which testosterone supplement matches your needs best – whether it be TestoPrime or something else.

References

Raspa, M., Mahabir, E., Paoletti, R., Protti, M., Mercolini, L., Schiller, P., & Scavizzi, F. (2018). Effects of oral d-aspartate on sperm quality in B6N mice. Theriogenology, 121, 53–61. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.theriogenology.2018.07.040 GamalEl Din, S. F., Abdel Salam, M. A., Mohamed, M. S., Ahmed, A. R., Motawaa, A. T., Saadeldin, O. A., & Elnabarway, R. R. (2018). Tribulus terrestris versus placebo in the treatment of erectile dysfunction and lower urinary tract symptoms in patients with late-onset hypogonadism: A placebo-controlled study. Urologia Journal, 86(2), 74–78. https://doi.org/10.1177/0391560318802160 Steels, E., Rao, A., & Vitetta, L. (2011b). Physiological Aspects of Male Libido Enhanced by Standardized Trigonella foenum-graecum Extract and Mineral Formulation. Phytotherapy Research, n/a-n/a. https://doi.org/10.1002/ptr.3360 Lopresti, A. L., Smith, S. J., Malvi, H., & Kodgule, R. (2019). An investigation into the stress-relieving and pharmacological actions of an ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) extract: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Medicine, 98(37), e17186. https://doi.org/10.1097/MD.0000000000017186 Banihani, S. A. (2019). Effect of ginger (Zingiber officinale) on semen quality. Andrologia, 51(6), e13296. https://doi.org/10.1111/and.13296 Te, L., Liu, J., Ma, J., & Wang, S. (2023). Correlation between serum zinc and testosterone: A systematic review. Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology, 76, 127124. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtemb.2022.127124 Monson, N. R., Klair, N., Patel, U., Saxena, A., Patel, D., Ayesha, I. E., … Nath, T. S. (2023). Association Between Vitamin D Deficiency and Testosterone Levels in Adult Males: A Systematic Review. Cureus, 15(9). https://doi.org/10.7759/cureus.45856 Cinar, V., Polat, Y., Baltaci, A. K., & Mogulkoc, R. (2010). Effects of Magnesium Supplementation on Testosterone Levels of Athletes and Sedentary Subjects at Rest and after Exhaustion. Biological Trace Element Research, 140(1), 18–23. https://doi.org/10.1007/s12011-010-8676-3 Sharp, M., Shields, K., Rauch, J., Lowery, R., Durkee, S., Wilson, G., & De Souza, E. (2016). The Effects of a Multi-Ingredient Performance Supplement on Hormonal Profiles and Body Composition in Male College Athletes. Sports, 4(2), 26. https://doi.org/10.3390/sports4020026 Pizzorno, L. (2015). Nothing Boring About Boron. Integrative Medicine (Encinitas, Calif.), 14(4), 35–48. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4712861/