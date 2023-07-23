A Listeria Outbreak In Washington Sickens 5 And Kills 3

(CTN News) – Washington state and local officials are investigating a deadly outbreak of Listeria infections which has caused deaths.

Earlier today, it was reported that five patients had been identified as of late today, which is a significant development.

It is reported that three of the five individuals required hospitalization and all five of them have since passed away, according to the Tacoma-Pierece County Health Department.

The health department of Thurston County is working with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Thurston County Public Health and Social Services in order to properly identify and treat the patients, most of whom are in their 60s or 70s and have weakened immune systems, according to the health department.

According to Tacoma News, genetic fingerprinting (whole genome sequencing) was conducted on these patients and the results indicated that based on the genetic fingerprinting results, these patients have the same source of infection.

In the period of 27th February to 30th June 2023, patients became ill between the 27th of February and 30th June 2023.”

There has not yet been any discovery of a source of the bacteria by state or local public health officials. Currently, they are in the process of interviewing patients and their representatives in order to create a profile of them.

According to the Tacoma health department, the state of Washington typically registers between 10 and 25 cases of Listeria infection every year, according to the state of Washington.

What you need to know about Listeria infections

In spite of the fact that food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not seem or smell spoiled, it can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections if left untreated.

In the case of anyone who has developed symptoms of Listeria infection and has been exposed to Listeria, they should seek medical attention and speak to their doctor about this.

In most cases, symptoms of Listeriosis will begin to appear more than 70 days after the exposure to Listeria.

There can be symptoms of Listeria infection such as vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches, and stiff neck.

In order to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other diseases, specific laboratory tests must be conducted.

Women who are pregnant, the elderly, young children, and those with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are particularly vulnerable to serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications.

Although pregnant women who are infected may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infant infections, or even stillbirth.

