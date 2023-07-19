King Charles III: Historic Announcement Of British Passports Under New Title “His Majesty”

(CTN NEWS) – The government has announced that, starting this week, British passports will be issued under the name of King Charles III. This marks a historic occasion as it reintroduces the title “His Majesty” on the documents after a gap of over 70 years.

It is important to note that existing passports will remain valid, and the older style featuring “Her Majesty” will gradually be phased out until all remaining stock is exhausted.

This approach follows that of Royal Mail, which is using up stamps depicting the late Queen over time, as per the request of the king. His Majesty wanted to ensure that there would be no wastage in this regard.

The home secretary, Suella Braverman, remarked, “For 70 years, Her Majesty has graced British passports, and many of us cannot recall a time when she was not featured.

Today marks a significant moment in UK history as the first British passports, since 1952, begin to bear the title of His Majesty, the king.”

As sovereign, King Charles III does not possess a personal passport nor requires one for international travel. Although he held one as the Prince of Wales, it is no longer necessary as passports are issued in his name.

The initial page of the newly designed document features a depiction of the royal arms and will bear the following statement:

“His Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State requests and mandates, in the name of His Majesty, that all those whom it may concern allow the bearer to pass freely without any hindrance, and to provide the bearer with necessary assistance and protection.”

According to the Home Office, during the first half of 2023, over 99% of the 5 million processed passports were dispatched within the standard UK service timeframe of 10 weeks.

Although the previous year witnessed 95.4% meeting this target, an unfavorable report by the public accounts committee revealed numerous applicants faced “unacceptable delays.”

The report highlighted instances where individuals faced obstacles in traveling due to family emergencies, experienced financial losses from canceled holidays, and encountered difficulties in verifying their identity.

The “confusion and frustration” experienced by customers was further amplified by deficiencies in the Passport Office’s tracking of processing times and the performance of its contractors.

