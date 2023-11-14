Dentists – Helping You Achieve Your Best Smile

Dental practice demands an acute focus and meticulous approach. Since dentists must work in such an intimate space as the mouth, identifying even minor misalignments that could threaten a patient’s oral health is of critical importance.

One family can entrust just one dentist!

Dental Hygiene

Dental hygienists are essential members of any team who strive to keep patients’ smiles looking their best. These professionals specialize in eliminating plaque, tartar, and stains from teeth while using x-rays to detect oral cancers or any other problems with patients’ oral health.

To become a dental hygienist, you must complete either a bachelor’s or associate degree program from an accredited school. Such programs may be found at community colleges, vocational schools and certain universities.

Your courses will cover general education, health care management and the Fones School of Dental Hygiene’s core curriculum. Finally, you must pass the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination.

Dental Exams

Dental exams are an integral component of preventive oral care and should be performed regularly as part of preventive dental plans to identify issues such as tooth decay, gum disease and bone loss as soon as they arise so they can be addressed early and at a reduced cost.

At a dental exam in Lewisville, our dentist will review your medical history and inspect your mouth for signs of disease. They may also inquire into any medications or allergies which might impact on the effectiveness of treatment plans for oral health issues.

Our dental team will perform an in-mouth exam for swollen lymph nodes or glands, evaluate the functionality of the Temporomandibular Joints (TMJ), look for abnormalities such as cuts, spots or growths and provide education on proper brushing, flossing and dental hygiene habits.

Teeth Whitening

Teeth whitening is an essential cosmetic dental procedure to help many patients achieve a brighter smile and enhance self-confidence. Teeth whitening treatments can dramatically alter the look and confidence levels of any smile, helping patients make lifelong changes for the better.

Whitening involves applying a bleaching agent, which penetrates and breaks down stain-causing molecules in teeth, using laser or special light technology for maximum effectiveness.

Some dentists provide home whitening trays made from impressions of your teeth that you wear to bleach at home. You should wear the trays twice daily or overnight for several weeks until results show.

Dental Implants

Alternatively, dental implants offer an effective and natural way of replacing missing teeth in a way that looks and feels just like natural ones. With sturdy yet long-term replacements that look and feel similar, implants offer more realistic replacement solutions that look just like real ones.

The implant process begins with an initial consultation to discuss your needs and goals. Next, your dentist will surgically implant an implant post–equivalent of tooth root–into your jawbone. As soon as it heals completely, an abutment will be attached to this post for attachment onto it.

Implants provide permanent teeth replacement without the need for special cleaning products or adhesive.

Veneers

Veneers are an increasingly popular cosmetic treatment to improve one’s smile. These thin porcelain shells can be applied directly onto the front surface of your teeth to correct numerous problems with your smile.

Crooked or misaligning of teeth, discolorations that is resistant to bleaching treatments such as bleaching or other solutions, gaps and uneven smiles are among many issues they can help with. They may even reshape your teeth to look more proportionate!

Your dentist will utilize local anesthetic and sedation to effectively prepare the tooth surface before creating veneers in the lab. Once they’re complete, your dentist will use dental adhesive with curing light to bond them onto the tooth.

Dental Fillings

Dental fillings are one of the most widely utilized dental treatments. They serve to prevent further decay by extracting damaged portions and filling any open spaces with materials like composite resin or amalgam, effectively sealing them away.

A dentist first administers local anesthesia before using a dental drill to extract decayed parts of a tooth and clean out its surrounding area before preparing it for filling.

Dental fillings can also repair cracked or chipped teeth, restore worn-down enamel and fill gaps between them – improving oral health while helping patients keep their natural smile.

Emergency Dental Care

Unexpected dental emergencies may arise unexpectedly, including cracked or dislodged teeth, severe toothache and broken braces. When this occurs it is vitally important that immediate treatment be sought from an emergency dentistry specialist so as to ensure the condition does not worsen and thus avoiding long-term complications.

Emergency dental care aims to address acute issues quickly in order to relieve discomfort and halt further progression, while regular visits focus on prevention by identifying issues early and offering solutions in order to keep your smile healthy.

Dentists in Newmarket: Trusted experts for your smile

Whether you need a regular checkup and cleaning, more advanced dental treatment, оr emergency dental care, you can trust the dentists іn Newmarket tо provide you with the highest quality care. They are experts іn their field and are committed tо helping you achieve your best smile.

SEE ALSO: EU Regulators Delay Approval For Novavax’s Variant-Tailored Covid-19 Vaccine