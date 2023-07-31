Connect with us

Delaware County Mosquitoes Have Been Identified As Carrying West Nile Virus
(CTN News) – In the summertime, it’s time to welcome the tiny, pesky insects — mosquitoes — as they return from their winter hibernation.

In addition to being a nuisance, mosquitoes can also be a health hazard if they are left untreated. Delaware County is taking steps to prevent mosquitoes from infesting its residents, which is why it is taking action.

In an effort to control the mosquito population in Delaware County, the Delaware County Health Department will be spraying residential and recreational areas on Monday as part of its mosquito control program.

As a result, “high trap counts” have been reported and mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been identified in the area.

The nearby Camden County, in New Jersey, also recently detected this year’s first “probable case” of West Nile Virus in Winslow Township, which is located within the county.

In this round of treatment, Upper Darby Township, Lansdowne Borough, and Yeadon Borough are among the areas that will be treated.

There will be spraying starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and if the weather permits, it should be done by 11 p.m.

Residents are reminded that the Department of Health encourages them to remain vigilant by using bug spray and watching for any symptoms, such as Mosquitoes fever or headaches, that may indicate a problem.

There will also be additional spraying and testing done in the area in the near future.

As of now, there have been at least eight cases of malaria reported in the United States this year. As far as we know, this is the first time that the disease has been transmitted in the United States since 2003.

A Mosquitoes -borne illness can be deadly if it is not treated in a timely manner.

In the near future, rising temperatures across the country may cause a rise in the mosquito population, which will increase the likelihood of infection.

