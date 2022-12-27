Cervical Cancer Screening: Don’t Stop

(CTN News) – Cervical Cancer: How long have you been keeping track of the things that are happening to your body as a woman? Throughout the various stages of menstruation, ovulation, and pregnancy, understanding and being in tune with your body has always been a priority of mine.

Here’s a friendly reminder: Do not put that calendar away once you’ve finished having babies and even after you’ve been through menopause.

The most helpful thing you can do for yourself is keep track of time and make sure that you are having regular Pap tests.

Approximately 471,000 newly diagnosed cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year in the United States.

It is the fifth most common cancer in women in the world, according to Dr. Neil Rosenshein, a gynecologic oncologist and the medical director of Meritus Gynecologic Oncology Specialists.

Human papillomavirus is one of the most common causes of cervical cancer, which in most cases occurs as a result of infection.

According to Rosenshein, it is mandatory for women to have Pap tests in order to avoid the risk of cervical cancer. Women should start getting Pap tests when they reach the age of 21 to be on the safe side.

For cervical cancer prevention, a Pap test is performed to check for changes in the cervical cells, as well as to detect HPV infection and changes. In addition, a Pap test is performed to detect changes caused by HPV.

It is also believed that Pap tests and HPV tests can be used to help prevent cervical cancer by detecting precancerous changes on the cervixcervix.

These changes become cervical cancer.

This is if they are not treated appropriately. In addition to detecting high-risk HPV infection, the HPV test can also be used to screen women older than 30 years of age for HPV infection,” he said.

According to Rosenshein, the highest risk of developing cervical cancer is not having a Pap test or HPV test performed on a woman at the time of screening.

The HPV vaccine prevents infection with the types of HPV responsible for cervical cancer that are high-risk for infection.

It is possible for the following signs to appear if regular screenings, such as Pap tests and HPVA tests, are not carried out on a regular basis, and cancer develops:

A woman’s experience of vaginal bleeding after an intercourse, during her period, or after menopause

Watery or bloody vaginal discharge that may be heavy in nature and have a foul odor to it

Pain in the pelvis/pain during sexual activity

The cervical cancer vaccine for prevention and screening tests that can detect precancerous changes early are the only two gynecologic cancers that have a vaccine for prevention and screening tests that can detect precancerous changes at an early stage, according to Rosenshein.

If you’re still counting weeks between your periods or if your monthly cycle has ended, it’s imperative to continue to receive regular screenings for cervical cancer.

This is regardless of whether that particular stage of your life is not on your calendar anymore.

