What Is Hyaluronic Acid? Dermatologists Share 6 Benefits Of Hyaluronic Acid

(CTN News) – Hyaluronic acid (or HA) isn’t just a fad buzzword—it’s something that’s been around for awhile. It’s totally normal to wonder: What does hyaluronic do? It’s found in lots of moisturizers, hand creams, and so much more.

We need hyaluronic acid to stay healthy. It’s actually natural. As we age, our supplies shrink-which is why so many skincare products include the molecule.

As board-certified dermatologist at Skin fluence, Merina Peredo, M.D., F.A.A.D., explains, it acts “almost like a cushion” for joints and skin – meaning there are a lot of benefits and cosmetic uses.

Check out what hyaluronic is, if it’s safe, how it’s made, and the many benefits it has.

Hyaluronic acid: what is it?

MDCS dermatologist Marisa Garshick, M.D., F.A.A.D., says the ingredient is worth its weight in gold. She says hyaluronic acid is a sugar molecule that helps hydrate our skin by attracting up to 1000 times its weight in water.

As we age, our natural levels drop, so topical products boost them. Some injectable fillers contain hyaluronic to expand soft tissues and restore volume.”

Safe? Hyaluronic acid

Our bodies naturally produce hyaluronic, says Dr. Garshick. Although it can be used in topical formulations, its size can limit its penetration. Low-molecular-weight HA may be used in some products. When used topically, damp skin is most effective.

The most effective way to apply hyaluronic is to apply it to damp skin and lock in the moisture with a moisturizing cream or lotion.”

Dr. Pedero recommends this ingredient. Both adverse effects and allergic reactions are rare with HA. The FDA has approved several HA uses, including using it while pregnant and breastfeeding!

She recommends AlumierMD’s Ultimate Boost Serum to patients looking to restore volume and hydrate their skin.

Uses of hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic benefits include:

Wrinkles are plumped

Reduce skin volume loss

Moisture boost for dry skin

Enhance skin suppleness

Soft tissue augmentation

Hyaluronic acid eye drops soothe dry eyes

Taken as a supplement, it may improve acid reflux symptoms

Is hyaluronic acid made?

When formulated into skincare products, it is developed through a process of bio-fermentation. HA is typically made by fermenting bacteria in-vitro to produce a molecular reaction, explains Dr. Pedero.

As a topical or oral treatment could be made differently than an injectable solution, the manufacturing approach varies by product and manufacturer.

Can I get hyaluronic acid?

Hyaluronic can be injected, ingested, applied topically, and even administered as eye drops. Your use of the molecule will determine how you use it.

To reap the skincare benefits of hyaluronic acid, try some of the below options, recommended by Dr. Garshick and Dr. Pedero.

SEE ALSO:

Weight Loss Fast: What Happens To Your Body