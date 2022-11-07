Connect with us

Health

Breast Cancer Screening Requires Conversations
Advertisement

Health

Blood Sugar Levels Are Better Controlled By Exercise Later In The Day

Health

The Monkeypox Virus Is Becoming More Contagious Thanks To a Study

Health

A Rise In Respiratory Virus Cases In The North

Health

Cancer Screening For Pack-a-Day Smokers Is Little Known

Health

In Europe, a Sanofi Astra Drug Protects Infants From RSV

Lifestyles Health

How to Buy Delta-8 Carts: Buying Guide and FAQs

Health

Study Finds Monkeypox Mutations Make Virus Spread Fast And Evade Drugs And Vaccines

Health

Gene Therapy For Epilepsy

Health

Getting Your Flu Shot When You're Sick Is a Good Idea, right?

Health

Malaria Outbreaks In Ethiopia Were Caused By Asian Mosquitoes

Health

Dental Implant Procedure: What you Should Expect

Health

Neck Pain, 3 Ways Chiropractic Care Can Help

Health

WHO: Monkeypox Remains a Global Health Emergency

Health

African Malaria Progress Could Be Halted By Invasive Mosquitoes

Health

Roanoke's Flu, Respiratory Illnesses Are On The Rise.

Health News

Mental Health a Ticking Time Bomb in Thailand, Suicide Jumps 22%

Health News

Parents Refusing Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine for Children in Thailand

Health

Dengue Virus Kills 5 More People In Bangladesh, Hospitalizes 873 Others

Health

There's Bird Flu In SWLA Waterfowl

Health

Breast Cancer Screening Requires Conversations

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Breast Cancer Screening Requires Conversations

(CTN News) – Breast cancer screening can be confusing. At what age should women have a screening mammogram? Is there a benefit or a risk? It is imperative to provide clear information to people.

Since health history, patient preferences, and values should be discussed with your health provider in what’s called shared decision making, there is no one answer to these critical questions.

In Canada, over 28,000 people are expected to develop breast cancer this year, and 5,500 will die from it. The outlook for those diagnosed with breast cancer has improved with more effective treatments.

Early detection of breast cancer can be achieved through screening – which includes a specialized X-ray called a mammogram – to check for signs of cancer before symptoms appear.

The Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care published a guideline in 2018 regarding breast cancer screening for individuals aged 40-74 at average risk.

In addition to offering best-practice recommendations, the guide aims to help people understand both the benefits and harms of screening.

Starting at the age of 40, it’s always a person’s choice whether or not to get screened based on their own preferences and discussions with their health-care provider.

As a person ages, the likelihood that the benefits of screening will outweigh the harms increases, up to the age of 74.

People at an increased risk of breast cancer, such as those with family histories of breast cancer or who carry gene mutations, are not covered by this guideline.

Breast cancer screening recommendations vary by province and territory in Canada. There are some provinces that recommend screening at 40, while others recommend screening at 50.

Why not just have a mammogram?

False positives can occur when a screening test returns a positive result even though there is no actual disease present.

The result can be anxiety and the need for further unnecessary investigations or more invasive tests like biopsies. Science tells us that not all early cancers progress as we once thought. This can mean life-changing treatments for some people.

Canadiantaskforce.ca offers resources to help patients and health-care providers have the conversation.

As advanced scientific research is conducted, we learn more about the harms and benefits of screening. To provide up-to-date information and updates, the task force reviews its guidelines every five years. It is scheduled for review in 2023.

As of right now, the guidance is: if a person prefers a mammogram, they should have a mammogram guided by shared decision-making with their doctor.

SEE ALSO:

The Monkeypox Virus Is Becoming More Contagious Thanks To a Study

A Rise In Respiratory Virus Cases In The North

Cancer Screening For Pack-a-Day Smokers Is Little Known
Related Topics:
Continue Reading