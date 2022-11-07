Blood Sugar Levels Are Better Controlled By Exercise Later In The Day

(CTN News) – Blood Sugar; It might be worth your time to go to the gym twice a day, in the morning and at night. This is if you are interested in losing more body fat and improving your metabolic health effectively.

In my opinion, this is kind of nuts, but it is becoming increasingly apparent that the results of exercise in the morning and evening differ.

I would suggest that if you are trying to choose one that will be the most effective for your overall health and the main objective is to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 Blood Sugar, then evening exercise is probably the right option for you.

There is no doubt that losing excess fat is an imperative part of protecting yourself against metabolic diseases that could lead to type 2 Blood Sugar in the future.

However, when it comes to losing weight, there is a lot more to it than just dropping a few pounds.

Several recent studies have shown that the circadian clock plays a significant part in how the various parts of our bodies communicate with each other. said in February.

A faulty circadian clock, for example, has been linked to an increased risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes as a result of overclocking.

There are some exercises that can be used to ‘realign’ faulty circadian rhythms – and it has been found that it is most effective when done later in the day.

Studies have shown that this is the case.

According to a study published in the journal Medical Hypotheses in 2021, men who were overweight and at risk of Blood Sugar had better overnight blood sugar control when they exercised in the early evening rather than in the morning when they exercised in the morning.

Those who performed the same exercise later in the day had a more significant improvement in metabolic health than those who performed the same exercise earlier in the day. This is according to the study.

There has been a research study from the Netherlands that has found that exercising in the afternoon or evening has a better impact on insulin resistance. This is when compared with an even distribution of physical activity during the day, according to the study.

It was found that morning physical activity did not offer any advantages.

It is well known that insulin resistance can make it more difficult to control blood sugar levels, and the researchers hypothesized that the insulin-sensitising effect of physical activity depends on when the activity is performed.

It was determined that insulin resistance was measured in 775 people. The level of insulin resistance was compared to how often they exercised, how much time they spent sitting down, and how intensely they exercised.

Researchers found that moderate to vigorous physical activity in the afternoon or evening was associated with a reduction in insulin resistance by as much as 25 per cent. This is according to the study.

There were no effects when the same amount of exercise was done in the morning or equally distributed throughout the day.

Are you still not convinced?

Several studies have shown that intense exercise in the morning can upset the balance of blood. This is because blood sugar is more unstable in the morning than in the evening.

