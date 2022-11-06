A Rise In Respiratory Virus Cases In The North

(CTN News) – There has been an unusually rapid increase in respiratory syncytial Respiratory Virus cases in the north country and around the country this year, and it does not only affect children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms in children and usually resolves within a few weeks.

If the condition is severe, it may require hospitalization due to symptoms such as difficulty breathing and dehydration. Just during October, an unusually high number of children and adults were hospitalized as a result of this disease.

Leslie M. DiStefano, director of communication and public relations for Samaritan Medical Center, said that 85% of admissions to its pediatric unit were respiratory-related, including croup, pneumonia, rhinovirus, or RSV.

In the past week alone, Samaritan has seen a “dramatic increase” in respiratory cases – 75% of which have been RSV. There has been one case of the Respiratory Virus at Samaritan Hospital.

Samaritan’s pediatric unit consists of eight rooms that can accommodate up to 12 patients. As of Thursday, Samaritan had eight pediatric inpatients with RSV.

There have been 15 cases of RSV at the hospital since October 1. During the entire year of 2021, Samaritan had 24 cases of RSV, while in 2020 there were only 12 cases.

As a pediatrician at North Country Family Health Center, Dr. Diane Keating Jones explained, RSV cases have been low for the past few years as a result of following the COVID-19 protocol and wearing masks during the fall season, when the Respiratory Virus typically appears.

In particular, Dr. Jones advised parents of children under the age of 2 to be vigilant about their children’s health. According to her, Respiratory Virus; parents should closely monitor their children’s fever, cough, wheezing, shortness of breath, and difficulty breathing.

In Lakeville, Minnesota, Mrs. Legree holds her son Andrew, three, as a respiratory therapist, Sirena Ortega, prepares him for a nebulizer treatment.

This is while they await the results of his RSV test. The nebulizer will help decrease inflammation in his airways and allow him to breathe more easily. TNS/Minneapolis Star Tribune

Children younger than 2 should have limited contact with others outside of their immediate family, according to Dr. Jones. Wear a mask as much as possible outside your residence and wash your hands frequently.”

According to Stephen Jennings, public health planner for the Jefferson County Public Health Service, all the anecdotal information he has received from local hospitals and pediatricians indicates a very active viral season.

Hospitalized children are being admitted with a “combination” of COVID-19 and RSV, while adults are also being admitted with RSV, which is “unusual.”

