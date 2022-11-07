Symptoms Of COVID Have Changed Since The Pandemic Started

(CTN News) – Since SARS-CoV-2 began spreading across the globe, the most commonly reported COVID-19 symptoms have changed.

The Zoe Health Study, a long-running research project in the United Kingdom that tracks the virus through its COVID Symptoms Tracker app, found the top symptoms were mostly the same regardless of vaccination status.

Participants self-report their experiences through the app.

A new report published on October 20 (2022) highlights how “symptoms as previously recorded are changing as the virus evolves”.

Participants who received two vaccine doses, one vaccine dose, or no vaccine dose experienced the same top five COVID-19 symptoms.

There were headaches, a persistent cough, a sore throat, and a runny nose.

Researchers found that the top symptoms differed by vaccination status group.

Additionally, each group reported at least one other symptom.

COVID-19 vaccination recipients reported a stuffy nose among their five most common symptoms, while other groups reported no such symptoms.

Those in the study reported sore throats, runny noses, stuffy noses, persistent coughs, and headaches as their top five symptoms.

According to the study, previously, symptoms included fever, shortness of breath, and loss of smell.

However, sneezing was not included in the top five symptoms of participants who received one vaccination dose.

These are the top five symptoms in this group: headache, runny nose, sore throat, sneezing, persistent cough.

Unvaccinated participants reported having fevers more often than the other groups, the study found.

In other words, fever was among the top five most common symptoms for those who had not gotten a COVID-19 shot.

There are five most common symptoms for those who aren’t vaccinated, according to research: headaches, sore throats, runny noses, fevers, and persistent coughs.

Zoe Health reported that the study did not take virus variants or participants’ demographics into account.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are many COVID-19 symptoms.

Other symptoms include fatigue, nausea, body aches, etc.

McClatchy News reported that several people who were infected with may be suffering from long COVID, in which symptoms persist longer than the initial infection.

CDC research published in May (2022) found that about one in five adults may develop at least one long COVID symptom.

In the week ending Oct 22 (2022), the Omicron viral variant – and several of its subvariants – dominated cases according to CDC estimates.

UC Chapel Hill infectious disease epidemiologist Dr Justin Lessler says the subvariants could lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the fall and winter.

