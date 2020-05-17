Despite News of New Album, K-Pop’s Blackpink Fans Unhappy

Twitter was abuzz on Thursday as Blackpink K-pop fans also known as “Blinks” stormed the platform with the hashtag “NO_More_Lies_YG.”

In Seoul, a truck hired by fans was dispatched outside YG Entertainment’s building in the city’s Mapo District. The YG Entertainment staff members coming out of the building looked dumbfounded.

“Let’s kills this love,” the group’s 2019 hit single “Kills This Love” was being blasted through the speaker. Next to a digital billboard demanding more Blackpink content.

A truck with a speaker sounds rather extravagant, but emotions are running high within the fandom.

“YG Entertainment has said a new album was on the way early this year but it’s almost the end of the first half and we don’t even have the release date yet,” said DC Blackpink Gallery. The online fandom community in Korea were the ones that hired the truck.

Every other fandom: living there best life, preparing for there groups comeback, preparing for new albums and activities

Mean while blinks: planning which day to shoot and kidnap yg💀#BLINKS_want_BLACKPINK#와2지_일해_블링크_안괜찮아#NO_More_Lies_YG pic.twitter.com/tG1emyRiwi — Bailey (@Bp_illusion) May 16, 2020

The latest announcement that the group will release new music in June appears not much of a comfort.

“Even when we get a new album in June, it’s highly likely that Blackpink might go on a long hiatus again. We want a fundamental change in YG’s system and attitude,” the online community said.

“Recently, YG Entertainment confirmed Blackpink’s comeback in June. But we blinks have not had a proper comeback date confirmation, we are so thirsty for new music,” Malaysian fan Sangitha said.

It’s worth noting that the debut of label’s new K-pop boy band TREASURE in July has been confirmed in a more concrete way. With a teaser clip, than Blackpink’s comeback which is scheduled for a month before.

Kalzang Dadul from India says the group’s discography is too small for their career.

YG Entertainment has no new album release date for Blackpink

“Blackpink is a 4-year-old girl K-pop group with no full album to date. Imagine our frustration when there is so little of the music we most like to listen to,” he said.

Justine, a Taiwanese fan says fans simply want regular updates from the company.

“It’s because we don’t get enough updates, new music or even other opportunities for performing or TV appearances.”

Since their debut in August 2016, a total of 13 original songs have been released. Three singles and two EPs — minus Jennie’s 2018 single “Solo.” — Which come down to just over three songs per year.

The bright side is that at least one song featuring Blackpink has been confirmed. “Sour Candy” a collaboration track with Lady Gaga on her new album “Chromatica” which is set for release on May 29.

Singer Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban from K-Pop’s Blackpink has Life Threatened

Thai singer Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban from K-pop band Blackpink has received threats to her life, the Thai embassy in Seoul has announced on its Twitter account.

The embassy posted on Thursday that on May 2-6 it received many emails and Twitter messages about threats made online to Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban. The embassy had informed her music company, YG Entertainment, it said.

Lisa, 23, is a native of the northeastern province of Buri Ram.