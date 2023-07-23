Invincible Season 2 Is Split Into Multiple Parts, And a New Trailer Has Been Released

(CTN News) – A brand new teaser trailer for Invincible Season 2 was released on Friday, along with updates about the split into two parts of the highly anticipated second season of the animated series.

In a panel discussion for the series, it was announced that the first four of the eight episodes would be released on November 3, 2023, and the final four would be released sometime in early 2024.

It is not yet known when the final part of Invincible Season 2 will be released, and there has been no official announcement regarding this.

Earlier this week, Amazon also released a brand new teaser trailer for the upcoming season of the hit series, which previews both the return of its star-studded cast and the addition of more than a dozen new voice actors to the cast.

There was also a surprise release of a stand-alone special, titled “Invincible Season 2 Atom Eve,” which can now be viewed on Prime Video as a stand-alone special.

Invincible Season 2 will feature a whole new cast of characters.

The new Invincible Season 2 series follows the development of a half-human, half-Viltrumite superhero named Mark Grayson, the son of Omni-Man Nolan Grayson (J.K. Simmons) and Debbie (Sandra Oh), who starts to develop his own set of superpowers as he grows up.

There is however an unexpected twist in the first season of the show, as it turns out that his father is not the hero he thought he was, leaving audiences with a thrilling ending to the series.

There are still many unknowns about the second season of the show, but with the help of his other superhero friends, Mark Grayson will be taking on the Viltrum Empire – an evil organization led by his father – with the help of his best friends.

Besides Yeun, Oh, and Simmons, there are a number of other voice actors in Invincible Season 2, including Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, and Walton Goggins who all play Allen the Alien.

In addition to Zachary Quinto, Ross Marquand, Jason Mantzoukas, Malese Jow, and Grey Griffin, the new roster of Guardians of the Globe features Zachary Quinto, Ross Marquand, Jason Mantzoukas, Jason Mantzoukas, Malese Jow, and Grey Griffin round out the voice cast.

A few new cast members will also be joining the season 2 cast of the show.

There will be Sterling K. Brown, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten, Peter Cullen, and other new characters.

