A Physical Teacher Who has Been Accused Of Raping a Grade 1 Student, Surrendered to Police

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, a 45-year-old physical education teacher suspected of raping a 13-year-old pupil at a school in the Kuchinarai area turned herself into the police.

Wachira Phanomkaen appeared before Pol Lt Col Thitiphan Nitithamsaraphon, the deputy chief investigator at Kuchinarai, to hear two counts: raping a girl under the age of 15 and robbing her of parental care for obscene purposes. A lawyer accompanied her.

Mr. Wachira vehemently refuted all allegations during questioning. He seemed tense, according to the police.

The head of Kalasin police, Pol Maj Gen Suwan Chiewnawinthawat, said that detectives would take the suspect before Kalasin Provincial Court to request that he be held for a further 12 days and would oppose bail.

Even though the suspect turned himself into the police, they were concerned that if he was freed on bond, he might tamper with the evidence.

According to Pol Gen Suwan, the defendant in the case was a teacher who reportedly used deception to get a student who wanted to be a runner to his room before raping her.

When the struggle of a 13-year-old Mathayom Suksa 1 (Grade 7) kid in this northern province’s Kuchinarai region was publicized online, the sexual assault came to light.

She claims that a physical education instructor lured her into his room at the school and requested she give him a massage.

The instructor then handed the girl some water to drink. The girl drank and then passed out. She was naked in the teacher’s room when she awoke and had hurting genitalia.

The girl informed her parents of the incident. They brought her to the Kuchinarai station to report to the police, but nothing had changed. Her family contacted the Pavena Hongsakula Foundation for Children and Women to assist them.

On Monday, Ms. Pavena visited the girl and her family before going to the police station to check on the matter.

Related CTN News:

Halloween Will Return to Khao San Road on Oct 31 as Bangkok’s Tourism Industry Recovers From Covid-19

Chiang Mai – Chiang Mai launches the newest water attraction.

Love and Relationship Horoscope Today, October 25, 2022: Money Astrological Predictions