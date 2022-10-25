Halloween Will Return to Khao San Road on Oct 31 as Bangkok’s Tourism Industry Recovers From Covid-19

(CTN News) – With a costume celebration planned for October 31 to support Bangkok’s tourist economy as it recovers from the Covid-19 outbreak, Halloween will make a frightening reappearance on Khao San Road.

The association, Phra Nakhon District Office, Chana Songkhram Police Station, and Thai Beverage Plc will jointly organize the event, according to Sa-nga Ruengwattanakul, president of the Khao San Road Business Association, who announced on Monday.

Since social gatherings have been prohibited for several years, he said, “we’ve had a lot of support from organizations that are eager to conduct a public event on Khao San Road.”

This year’s celebration will have the “Kiss or Creep” theme to capture the fun atmosphere of Khao San Road.

There will be a Halloween costume contest with cash awards of 20,000 baht for the winners.

He stated those interested might register at the location starting at 6 o’clock. At the event, attendees must undergo a security screening at the intersection of Chakrabongse Road and Tanao Road to access Khao San Road.

Separately, according to government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed confidence that Thailand would welcome 10 million international tourists by the end of the year.

He said that during this year’s peak travel period, there would be 50% more airline reservations to the nation’s foreign gateways than there were before to the outbreak.

Tourists purchased an average of 578,538 tickets on flights to Thailand during the northern hemisphere winter vacations, up 74.2% from the average of 329,288 seats per week during the northern summer holidays, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

According to Mr. Anucha, tourists from East Asia and Southeast Asia made up the next two-thirds of all travellers. Thailand had around 6 million foreign visitors between January 1 and September 30.

