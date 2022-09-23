Testing For Coronavirus (COVID-19): How to Use a COVID-19 Test? You Must Know Everything

(CTN News) – Find out whether you are eligible for free NHS Testing For Coronavirus, how to get tested, and what your test results mean.

Who can get a free NHS coronavirus (COVID-19) rapid lateral flow test

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) test is no longer free for most people.

NHS still offers free COVID-19 rapid lateral flow tests.

COVID-19 treatments are free if you have a health condition that makes you eligible.

You might also be able to get free NHS tests if:

You’re going to the hospital

If you work in healthcare or adult social services

If you have a health condition that means you’re eligible for COVID-19 treatments

The Testing For Coronavirus should be sent to you if you have symptoms.

Whether you haven’t received any tests yet or have used the ones you have received, you can order free NHS Testing For Coronavirus yourself.

Find out more about Testing For Coronavirus guidance and COVID-19 treatments

If you’re going to the hospital

If you’re due to have surgery or a procedure, you may need to get tested.

If you need to take a test, check the letter your hospital sent you.

If you work in healthcare or adult social care

NHS Testing For Coronavirus may be free for healthcare or adult social care workers.

COVID-19 symptoms depend on your role and whether you have them.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, you can get a free NHS test if you work: Working in a patient-facing role for the NHS

Independent healthcare provider working with NHS patients

Taking care of adults

If you do not have symptoms of COVID-19

You can get a free NHS Testing For Coronavirus if you work for the NHS or with NHS patients for an independent healthcare provider if you: I’ve been off work with COVID-19 and need a test to get back to work

Working with people at high risk of getting COVID-19 and your boss told you to get tested

You’re at high risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 and your employer told you to get tested You can get a free NHS Testing For Coronavirus if you work in adult social care and don’t have symptoms of COVID-19: Your employer told you to get tested before returning to work because you’ve had COVID-19

Information: Some pharmacies and retailers sell rapid lateral flow tests, in person or online, if you work in healthcare or adult social care and can’t get a free NHS COVID-19 test. Find out more about COVID-19 testing in adult social care on GOV.UK

Order a free NHS COVID-19 test if you’re eligible

NHS test kits can be sent to your home for free.

If you need help with your order

You can call 119 (free from mobiles and landlines) if you can’t order online and are eligible for free NHS tests.

Open lines:

Monday to Friday (including bank holidays), 8am to 6pm

Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 1pm

119 provides support in 200 languages.

There’s a free online British Sign Language interpreter service called SignVideo.

What you can do if you’re not eligible for a free COVID-19 test

You don’t need to get Testing For Coronavirus anymore. Find out:

what to do if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19

what to do if you’ve been in close contact with someone with COVID-19

how to avoid catching and spreading COVID-19

More in: How to Get Free COVID-19 Tests Delivered Before Friday

Other ways to get a COVID-19 test

If you still want to get tested and you’re not eligible for a free NHS test, you must pay for a COVID-19 test yourself.

You can buy rapid lateral flow tests from some pharmacies and retailers, in person or online.

Do not call 119, as you will not be able to get a test this way. You cannot order tests from NHS 111 or 999.

Advice in other parts of the UK

How to use a coronavirus (COVID-19) test

Find out if you have COVID-19 by using an NHS home test kit and getting help with how to use it.

How to use an NHS rapid lateral flow testing for coronavirus (COVID-19)

Rapid lateral flow tests show you the results on a device.

PCR tests, which are sent to a lab to get the results, have separate information.

Check the expiry date before you do the test

There are expiration dates on rapid lateral flow tests so you know when to use them.

Make sure your tests are up-to-date. Test from an up-to-date box.

You can find the expiry date on the back or side of the box. Ask a friend or family member if you have severe sight loss.

If you need help to do the test

Get a step-by-step guide to taking a COVID-19 rapid test, including easy-to-read and translated versions: GOV.UK: how to take a Testing For Coronavirus

Call 119 (free from mobiles and landlines) if you need extra help.

Lines are open:

Monday to Friday (including bank holidays), 8am to 6pm

Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 1pm

There are 200 languages supported by 119.

There’s a free online British Sign Language interpreter service called SignVideo.

Get help from trained NHS Test and Trace staff with the free Be My Eyes app. Select NHS Test & Trace under Personal Health in Specialized Help.

A friend or family member might be able to help you if you have severe sight loss.

Give feedback about your test kit or report harm

Don’t use your test kit if it’s damaged or missing. You’ll need another test kit.

Get in touch if you’ve been harmed or had a reaction.

Find out how to give feedback about your test kit or report harm on GOV.UK.

Main steps for doing a rapid lateral flow test

There are two ways to do rapid lateral flow tests:

Nose and throat swabs

Swab only your nose

It’s important to read the instructions carefully before you do the test, since it might be different from one you’ve done before.

Register an NHS test kit for coronavirus (COVID-19)

COVID-19 NHS PCR (a test sent to a lab) tests at home might need registration so you can get the results.

The NHS matches your contact info to the test kit you used.

Information: Reporting a test result is different from registering a kit. It’s a good idea to tell the NHS if you did a rapid lateral flow test, even if it’s negative or void. Report an NHS rapid lateral flow test result for COVID-19

How to register a PCR test from the NHS

Check if you need to register your PCR home test kit before you send it to the lab.

Here’s some info: A ‘Registered Kit’ label will appear on the outer bag of test kits that are already registered. The order confirmation email will also tell you if the kit is already registered. Use the test kit registered to you or you won’t get a result. Register a COVID-19 PCR home test kit (GOV.UK)

Get help to register a PCR test from the NHS

Call 119 (free from mobiles and landlines) if you need help registering for a PCR test.

Open lines:

Monday to Friday (including bank holidays), 8am to 6pm

Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 1pm

119 provides support in 200 languages.

There’s a free online British Sign Language interpreter service called SignVideo.

Get help from trained NHS Testing For Coronavirus and Trace staff with the free Be My Eyes app. Go to Specialized Help and select NHS Test & Trace in the Personal Health section.

More in: How to use a coronavirus (COVID-19) test

NHS COVID Pass

Discover who can get an NHS COVID Pass, how to get one, and what to do if yours has expired.

Get an NHS COVID Pass

Using the NHS App or online, you can get a digital NHS COVID Pass.

The NHS COVID Pass can be downloaded, printed, emailed or shown on your smartphone if you have one.

If you don’t already have an NHS login, you’ll need to create one to get your NHS COVID Pass online or through the NHS App.

You can also request an NHS COVID Pass online to be emailed to you without creating an NHS account. If you’re a parent or guardian of a child ages 5 and up, you can request this for yourself.

What is NHS login

With NHS login, you can access digital health and care services securely with one username and password. You need to give high-level proof of who you are when you set it up: photo ID

Account details for your GP surgery’s online services Registrations for NHS logins may take longer than usual when there are a lot of requests. You have to register at least 2 weeks before you want to use your NHS COVID Pass.

Information: Find out what the entry requirements are for the country you’re visiting on GOV.UK if you’re going abroad.

Get an NHS COVID Pass in the NHS App

If you’re 13 or older, you can download and use the NHS App.

Children under 18 and the NHS COVID Pass

You can get an NHS COVID Pass if you’re 5-17 years old and traveling abroad. An NHS COVID Pass isn’t for kids under 5. When they travel, they may have to show proof of a negative test. There’s no need for an NHS COVID Pass to go to domestic events. Information: You can find out about entry requirements for foreign countries on GOV.UK if you’re going abroad. How to get an NHS COVID Pass Age 5 to 11 You can order an NHS COVID Pass online for a kid over 5 if you’re their parent or guardian. You can get their NHS COVID Pass by email if: If you’re from England or the Isle of Man

Your GP should have a mobile number or email address on their record – if you’re not sure, ask You can get a COVID Pass letter if your kid lives in Wales or doesn’t have a phone number or email address. It can take up to 7 working days. Age 12 or over You can get an NHS COVID Pass online if you’re 12 or older. If you don’t have an NHS login, you’ll have to create one. What is NHS login You can get an NHS COVID Pass emailed to you right away if you don’t have an NHS Login. Age 13 or over If you’re 13 or older, you can get an NHS COVID Pass online or with the NHS App. If you don’t have an NHS login, you’ll have to create one. If you don’t have an NHS Login and you’re 5 or older, you can request an NHS COVID Pass online.

Information: If you need an NHS COVID Pass in other formats You can also get an NHS COVID Pass in other formats (a letter, audio, big print, or braille). It can take up to 7 working days for them to arrive.

Vaccine and test requirements for the NHS COVID Pass

You have the same requirements if you’re 5-17. You’ll need one of these:

One dose of a UK-recognized COVID-19 vaccine

Positive NHS PCR test within 180 days (6 months)

If you want an NHS COVID Pass letter (including audio, big print, or braille), you’ll need:

Two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine recognized in the UK (or one dose of the Janssen vaccine)

For kids aged 5 to 11 in England or Wales (not available in the Isle of Man) – a positive NHS PCR test within the last 180 days (6 months)