Monkeypox Outbreak Expands in U.S. and Around The World

(CTN News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced yesterday that two more states have been infected with the monkeypox virus (MPX).

According to the CDC, as of June 6, 2022, (31) monkeypox-infected patients have been confirmed in (13) states, including New York (7) and California (6).

Other states are Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Washington DC.

As previously reported, monkeypox cases were reported in Texas and Maryland in 2021.

As of June 7, 2022, Monkeypox outbreaks have been reported in 36 countries and in 1,071 patients.

The United Kingdom has the unfortunate distinction of being the world’s leader.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed 302 MPX patients on June 6, 2022.

The majority of the cases (283) are located in the greater London area.

On June 6, 2022, the CDC updated its Alert – Level 2, Practice Enhanced Precautions to alert international travelers of their potential risks.

According to the CDC, people are usually infected with MPX through contact with the skin lesions or bodily fluids of infected animals or people (alive or dead), including respiratory droplets, or through contact with materials contaminated with the virus.

Up to 11% of people can die from monkeypox infections.

Do not travel by public transportation if you are sick and may have MPX unless a healthcare professional has cleared you.

According to the WHO, “the situation is rapidly evolving.”.

‘The WHO expects that there will be more cases as surveillance expands in non-endemic and endemic countries that haven’t reported any cases recently.’

MPX infected individuals should be isolated for 21 days, according to the WHO.

In addition, the WHO advises that any patient with suspected monkeypox should isolate during the presumed and known infectious periods, i.e. the prodromal and rash phases, respectively.

Fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and tiredness are among the initial symptoms, according to UKHSA. The rash may appear later, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body. The rash typically progresses through many stages before forming a scab, which eventually peels off.

