Beijing Orders COVID-19 Testing For 21 Million People, 52 More Deaths

(CTN News) – Beijing ordered mass testing Tuesday after nucleic acid tests of 3.5 million residents revealed 32 positive cases on Monday, while Shanghai reported 52 more deaths, bringing the current death toll to 190.

China’s capital Beijing, which has been battling the spread of the Omicron variant in the city, similar to Shanghai, has ordered mass testing in 11 of its districts, covering practically the entire 21 million population of the city.

A total of 135 cases have been reported so far after Beijing tested 3.5 million people in Chaoyang district on Monday, including 32 new local cases and one asymptomatic case.

Beijing’s local government has ordered three rounds of mass nucleic acid testing in Chaoyang district, home to 3.5 million people after the district recorded the most COVID-19 cases in the capital’s most recent epidemic surge, official media have reported.

Wednesday and Friday will be the same day for the tests, officials said.

A total of 91 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jiangxi, 44 in Jilin, and 32 in Beijing.

According to the National Health Commission’s report released on Tuesday, the Chinese mainland reported 1,908 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,661 in Shanghai.

On Monday, Shanghai reported 15,319 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus, out of 15,816 locally acquired carriers on the mainland.

Other than Shanghai, 17 other provinces saw new local cases of COVID-19, including 91 in Jiangxi, 44 in Jilin, and 32 in Beijing, according to the report.

A total of 28,726 people with COVID-19 are undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country as of Monday.

During the current outbreak, 190 people have died from COVID-19, all in Shanghai.

The oldest of the deceased was 100 years old, while the average age was 83.1 years old.

The local health commission reported that 52 of the 52 patients were suffering from serious underlying conditions.

China’s total death toll due to the coronavirus, since it first emerged in Wuhan in December 2019, has now risen to 4,828.

Related CTN News: