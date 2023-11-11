Connect with us

Business

New CEO Of Illumina Reduces Sales Projections For 2023
Advertisement

Business

Crypto ETF Trading Is Now Available For Wealthy Hong Kong Clients Through UBS Group

Business

Binance Will Stop Accepting Russian Ruble Deposits On These Dates

Business

Target Rethinks Retail Strategy To Compete With Amazon And Walmart

Business

Margin Calls and Liquidations: Safeguarding Investments in Oil Trading

Business

Virtual Offices: A Money-Saver for Starting Entrepreneurs

Business

Thailand's Carabao Group to Enter 260-Billion-Baht Beer Market

Business

AMC Stock Does Not Have a Feel-Good Hollywood Ending

Business

Overnight, Huobi Token's Price Jumped 25% Due To More Trading Volume

Business

How Coworking Spaces Can Help Small Businesses Save Money and Boost Productivity

Business

UBS Resumes Selling The Bonds At The Center Of The Credit Suisse Scandal

Business

With One Medical, Amazon Beefs Up Its Prime Loyalty program

Business

The Condition And Age Of a $2 Bill Can Determine Its Value

Business

Costco Korea Is On The Verge Of Falling Into a Low-Growth Trap

Business

Results For Uber's Third Quarter Fall Short Of Analysts' Expectations

Business

Shein Prepares For IPO Despite Market Uncertainty And Legal Scrutiny

Business

As UBS Absorbs Credit Suisse, It Posts a Bigger Loss Than Expected

Business

Withdraw Or Be Liquidated: Coinbase Warns Bitcoin SV Holders

Business

WeWork Files For Bankruptcy With $47 Billion Valuation

Business

As Part Of "Project Bora Bora," Citigroup Is Looking At Cutting Hundreds Of Jobs.

Business

New CEO Of Illumina Reduces Sales Projections For 2023

Published

2 days ago

on

New CEO Of Illumina Reduces Sales Projections For 2023

(CTN News) – On his first quarterly earnings call as Illumina’s chief CEO, Jacob Thaysen didn’t have an easy start.

Its third-quarter revenue also fell short of estimates, as did placements of its latest analyzer hardware, and the company cut its installation projections for the rest of the fiscal year.

Thaysen told investors the results were disappointing on Thursday. As the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, customers are more cautious and constrained about their purchases.
Revenues for the company were $1.12 billion, essentially flat from the same period in 2022 and down 5% from $1.18 billion in the second quarter of 2017.

By the end of fiscal 2023, the company plans to ship more than 390 of its latest high-throughput NovaSeq X instruments, which cost about $200 each. These projections, however, have now been revised to 330 to 340.

In the third quarter, the company shipped 97 NovaSeq X sequencers, compared with Wall Street analysts’ expectations of about 100.

In addition, Illumina said its core DNA sequencing revenues will fall by 3% to 4% from 2022 levels for the full year. A 10% drop in premarket trading followed the announcement by the company.

Although we cannot control the external environment, Illumina’s management team and I remain focused on supporting our customers and executing our operations. During my comprehensive review of the business, I will re-examine our strategic initiatives and long-term revenue growth targets. The new targets will be presented to you later next year,” said Thaysen, the former Agilent executive who became Illumina’s chief after Francis deSouza departed.

We expect the results in 2024 to be very similar to those in 2023,” he said. Geopolitical issues remain persistent, and macroeconomic conditions are unlikely to improve in the near term.”

The Grail situation has also been passed down to Thaysen by Illumina. As a result of a U.S. regulatory order, the company is appealing it in court on both sides of the Atlantic. In this year’s directive, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the European Union’s antitrust watchdogs ordered Illumina to divest its ownership of the multi-cancer blood test developer.

Earlier this month, the European Commission ordered Illumina to submit a plan for “disposing of Grail.” The company can decide how to dispose of Grail, such as by selling it to a buyer or spinning it out.

Thaysen said he has enlisted the help of a special committee that will work with Illumina’s management team on the divestiture order and make “fast decisions.”

Upon filing confidential securities forms with the SEC, Thaysen said Illumina will either reach out to investors or suitors to help fund Grail’s new beginning.

Those efforts would be parallel to its ongoing legal appeals, which are currently before the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the European Court of Justice – the latter of which is set to hear oral arguments mid-December.

Should the company lose in either court, it will not take its case to any higher levels, at which point it would fully focus on divesting. According to Thaysen, the current “appeals” do not just relate to Grail, but could also provide Illumina with flexibility for its future plans.

But the price tag may be the hardest part of saying goodbye to Grail. According to the EC’s divestment order, an independent Grail must begin with enough cash to fund two and a half years’ worth of operations.

The company’s ongoing operating expenses, for which Illumina is currently responsible as it continues to manage Grail at arms’ length, could total about $1.75 billion, but Illumina may not be required to raise that cash alone.

Joydeep Goswami, Illumina’s chief financial officer, said on the investor call that several funding options are being considered.

In case we wanted to go for a spin, a sponsor may be able to put in some or all of the money needed,” Goswami said. “The capital markets transaction could be split, where you raise money in capital markets for Grail and in the IPO market. Private placements depend on specific market conditions and interest in Grail.”

SEE ALSO:

Target Rethinks Retail Strategy To Compete With Amazon And Walmart

AMC Stock Does Not Have a Feel-Good Hollywood Ending

Overnight, Huobi Token’s Price Jumped 25% Due To More Trading Volume
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs