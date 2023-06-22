Amazon Prime Day 2023: Time, Early Access Deals & What You Should Know

(CTN NEWS) – Get your money ready if you’re a frequent online shopper since Amazon Prime Day 2023 will soon be here.

We have all the information you need to get the best deals on must-have items when they are being reduced to absolutely jaw-dropping rates during everyone’s favourite 48-hour flash sale, which is just around the corner.

Since the inception of Prime Day in 2015, Amazon has used this massive sale to reduce the price of thousands of products throughout the website, with discounts increasing over the course of the sale.

In essence? Just in time for your summer vacation, now is the ideal time to purchase that stylish set of luggage or the comfortable shoes you’ve been eyeing.

We’ve provided the details you need to take advantage of the biggest summer shopping event since we’re committed to assisting you in finding the best bargains at all times of the year (but especially on Prime Day).

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Let’s catch you up to speed in case you’ve been blissfully ignorant of the shopping holiday chaos that is Amazon Prime Day:

Every year for 48 hours, Amazon holds a sale on Prime Day during which it offers discounts on thousands of items from every category.

During these occasions, tech and house discounts are frequently the most popular and offer the highest savings, but you can also find great prices on apparel and shoes, luggage, cosmetic items, outdoor gear, and family travel necessities.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

This year, Prime Day 2023 will be observed in 24 nations on July 11 and 12:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

Egypt

France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Mexico

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United States

United Kingdom

In the latter part of this year, India will have its own Prime Day.

What Time Does Prime Day 2023 Start?

Deals on Prime Day 2023 will start to emerge at 3 AM Eastern Daylight Time in the US. It should start somewhere in the early morning at comparable times in neighbouring counties.

How Can I Get Ready To Shop On Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day presents a unique opportunity to save money on a variety of products. To make the most of this event, you need to be well-prepared and equipped with the right strategies.

Here are some steps you can take to prepare for finding the best deals on Prime Day:

1. Sign up for Amazon Prime Membership

To participate in Prime Day, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not already a member, sign up for Amazon Prime well in advance of the event.

Amazon offers a free trial period for new members, so take advantage of this opportunity. By becoming a Prime member, you gain access to exclusive deals, fast shipping, streaming services, and more.

2. Research the Products You Want

Before Prime Day arrives, take some time to research the products you’re interested in. Make a list of items you need or have been planning to purchase.

Check their regular prices and create a budget to ensure you stay within your means. Knowing what you want in advance will help you make quick decisions during the sale and avoid impulse purchases.

3. Create a Wishlist

Use Amazon’s wishlist feature to save the products you want to buy during Prime Day. Adding items to your wishlist makes it easier to track price changes and availability.

You can receive notifications if the prices drop or when the items are back in stock. This will save you time and ensure you don’t miss out on any deals.

4. Set a Budget

It’s essential to set a budget for Prime Day to avoid overspending. With countless deals and discounts, it can be tempting to go overboard.

Determine how much you can comfortably spend and prioritize your wishlist accordingly. Stick to your budget and resist the temptation to buy unnecessary items that are not on your list.

5. Install the Amazon App

To stay updated with the latest deals and offers, install the Amazon app on your smartphone. The app allows you to browse and purchase products on the go.

You can also enable notifications to receive real-time updates on lightning deals and limited-time offers. This way, you’ll never miss out on the best deals, even when you’re away from your computer.

6. Subscribe to Amazon Newsletters

Subscribe to Amazon’s newsletters to receive timely updates on Prime Day deals. Amazon often sends out newsletters to Prime members, highlighting upcoming discounts, early access to deals, and other exclusive offers.

By subscribing, you’ll be among the first to know about the best deals and have a head start on your shopping.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals

As per usual, Amazon will offer discounts on literally tens of thousands of products across its huge retail empire, from CPUs to carpet cleaners.

Anker and Waze are two of the electronics manufacturers that Amazon has already highlighted.

However, its own line of Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers, and Echo smart home devices typically receive the most drastic price cuts.

According to Amazon’s press release, there will also be special offers on films and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video, promotions for streaming Amazon Music, and recommendations from celebrities and influencers.

While discounts will be offered across the site as independent sellers try to cash in, the biggest savings will only be available to Amazon Prime members. (Naturally. It’s in the name, after all).

The Amazon shopping app, personalised email alerts, invite-only offers, and Alexa-enabled products will all be available to Prime members.

Amazon Prime Day 2023Early Access Deals

Amazon is extending some of the bargains for weeks on end because it wants you to buy something on Prime Day.

You can sign up for alerts and view some of the best bargains that will be offered on Prime Day itself at Amazon.com/primeday.

Be aware that some of the bargains, like as this unbelievable 43-inch Amazon Fire HDTV for just $100, require you to click “request invite” prior to the deal starting in order to gain access to a limited number of items.

When Does Prime Day 2023 End?

Depending on your local time zone, Prime Day finishes at the end of the day on July 12.

The celebration is finished once Amazon’s major listings cease showing discounts; third-party merchants may continue to offer discounts for a few hours or days after that.

