By 2027, Intelsat Will sustainably extend 4 Satellites

(CTN News) – Intelsat Corporation, the world’s leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC), has ordered from Northrop Grumman Corporation’s SpaceLogistics a second Mission Extension Pod (MEP), which will extend the life of satellites, ensuring uninterrupted services for a variety of customers worldwide.

One of the largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks in the world is operated by Intelsat.

After an order for a single Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV) in April 2023 and two MEVs currently in service with Intelsat satellites, the new contract represents the fourth deal with SpaceLogistics.

SpaceLogistics plays an integral role in leadership role in space sustainability, according to Intelsat’s Chief Technology Officer, Bruno Fromont.

In addition to providing the best possible services to our customers, we remain committed to preserving the environment in space.

As a result of this commitment, we will continue to develop our unique self-insurance capabilities in space, and it will be another step towards unlocking the potential of future in-orbit service applications.”

In 2026, SpaceLogistics’ mission robotic vehicle (MRV) will install the MEP “jet pack” on an satellite operating in geosynchronous orbit, ensuring continuous satellite service for at least six years.

A critical design review has been completed in both cases, assembly and testing has been completed, and the projects are in the process of being launched.

In 2020, SpaceLogistics’ Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-1) performed the first-ever in-orbit commercial spacecraft docking with 901 (IS-901), a first for Intelsat.

It was during that mission that IS-901 was extended for another five years.

It is anticipated that the second Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-2) will provide similar life-extension services for Intelsat 10 by 2021.

With the sale of a second Mission Extension Vehicle, we are continuing our long-standing relationship that includes over five years of in-space support provided by our two Mission Extension Vehicles,” said SpaceLogistics President, Rob Hauge.

Intelsat: an overview

Using Intelsat’s next-generation worldwide network and managed services, global team provides seamless and secure satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers.

In order to bridge the digital divide, Intelsat operates one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleets and connectivity infrastructures, enabling people and their tools to communicate, cooperate and coexist over oceans, see across continents, and listen through the skies.

As a satellite industry pioneer since its founding six decades ago, the company has served its customers and the planet with a number of “firsts.”

Intelsat team members are now focused on disrupting the space industry and leading in the digital transformation as they leverage their legacy of innovation and address a new generation of challenges as they seek to achieve the “next firsts” in space.

SEE ALSO:

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Rallys Past $28,000 In A Single Day