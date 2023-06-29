Accusations Of Misleading Flyers: Domino’s Pizza Japan Under Scrutiny By Consumer Agency

(CTN NEWS) – Domino’s Pizza has been accused of misleading customers with its flyers that offer a free pizza with the purchase of another one.

The Japan Consumer Affairs Agency (JCAA) said that the flyers failed to clearly state the conditions and limitations of the promotion, such as the size and toppings of the pizzas, and the delivery fees.

The JCAA said that this could violate the Act against Unjustifiable Premiums and Misleading Representations, which prohibits businesses from making false or exaggerated claims about their products or services.

Lack of Clarity in Promotions: Japan Consumer Affairs Agency’s Findings

The JCAA issued a warning to Domino’s Pizza Japan on June 27, 2023, and ordered the company to take corrective measures to prevent further consumer harm.

The JCAA also urged consumers to carefully read the small print on flyers and other advertisements before making a purchase.

Domino’s Pizza Japan apologized for the inconvenience and confusion caused by its flyers, and said that it would comply with the JCAA’s instructions. The company said it would review its advertising practices and improve its customer communication.

Domino’s Pizza is one of the largest pizza delivery chains in Japan, with over 600 stores nationwide. The company has been operating in Japan since 1985, and has been offering various promotions and discounts to attract customers.

However, some of these promotions have been criticized for being misleading or unfair, such as the “30-minute delivery or free” guarantee, which was discontinued in 1993 after a series of accidents involving delivery drivers.

Service Fee Elimination and Menu Price Adjustment: Domino’s Pizza Japan’s Resolution

The agency claims that from October 3, 2022, until April 23, this year, the offending small print appeared on flyers issued in stores, as newspaper inserts, and placed in people’s mailboxes for 953 of the chain’s 974 locations countrywide.

The majority of retailers add a 6-7% service tax to clients’ bills up to 299 yen (about $2).

On April 24, Domino’s Pizza Japan announced that it has done away with the service fee and increased its menu prices by around 9%. “We deeply apologise for the misleading labelling,” the business said.

We will take This action order seriously, and we will improve our system for label-checking.

Conclusion:

The recent accusations against Domino’s Pizza Japan regarding misleading flyers and promotions have raised concerns about the company’s advertising practices.

The Japan Consumer Affairs Agency (JCAA) found that the flyers failed to clearly state the conditions and limitations of the promotion, potentially violating consumer protection laws.

In response to the JCAA’s warning, Domino’s Pizza Japan apologized for the confusion caused and pledged to comply with the agency’s instructions. The company expressed its commitment to reviewing its advertising practices and improving communication with customers.

The JCAA’s warning serves as a reminder to businesses about the importance of transparent and accurate communication with consumers. It also emphasizes the need for consumers to carefully read the fine print on flyers and advertisements before making a purchase.

As Domino’s Pizza Japan takes steps to rectify the issue and enhance its labeling system, it is essential for the company to rebuild trust among its customers by ensuring transparency and adhering to consumer protection regulations.

Overall, this incident highlights the significance of ethical advertising practices and the importance of protecting consumer rights in the marketplace.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

How Coders Are Boosting Thailand’s Visitor Experience

Hong Kong’s 3-Tier Banking System Could Be Reduced To 2-Tier As HKMA Proposes Scrapping Deposit-Taking Companies

Thailand’s Kasikornbank To Attain Spot Amongst The Top 20 Banks in Vietnam By 2027