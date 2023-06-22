Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Rallys Past $28,000 In A Single Day

(CTN News) – A weekly update looking at the market share of some of the most popular cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether is provided here.

In addition, we have included XRP, as it was one of the largest cryptocurrencies at the time this article was written.

A cryptocurrency, according to Wikipedia, is a digital asset designed to function as a medium of exchange that uses cryptography to guarantee the security of transactions, to control the creation of new units, and to verify the transfer of assets between parties.”

As a decentralized digital currency and cryptocurrency, Bitcoin was the world’s first cryptocurrency. In early 2009, bitcoin was used for the first time in a transaction and has since been used around the world.

With its launch in July 2015, Ether is yet another cryptocurrency created on the Ethereum blockchain platform, and has the second-largest market share, despite being the newest of the three cryptocurrencies.

Ripple’s XRP, which was launched in 2012, was one of the larger cryptocurrencies for some time before new cryptocurrencies entered the market and started competing with XRP. In case you need it, we have included it here as a reference.

Among the top three most popular cryptocurrencies in terms of market share, tether stands out because it is a token “backed by actual assets,” such as one U.S. dollar, one euro, or loans to affiliate companies, and it is controlled by Bitfinex, the company that owns the exchange.

As a result of its alleged manipulation of crypto pricing, it is a controversial cryptocurrency in the crypto community. There is a reason why it is called a “stable coin” because it was designed to always have a $1.00 value. The reason why we don’t chart it is that its price rarely changes over time.

(Through June 20, 2023) – The Latest Crypto Data

After rallying over $28,000 for the first time in three weeks, Bitcoin is now up over 70% for the year as a whole.

During this past week, the price of Ethereum dropped below $1,700 for the first time in three months. ETH has been declining for the second straight week, but from a year-to-date stand point, ETH is up 43% since mid-February.

Having taken into account the fact that these three cryptocurrencies have had completely different historical pricing histories, it has been decided to create an index that charts them together.

Among all three cryptocurrencies, the price of an ether is the most volatile, which means its price has changed the most out of all three cryptocurrencies.

Among the ETFs that are associated with cryptocurrencies are the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) as well as the ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI).

