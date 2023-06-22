Connect with us

Business

Panasonic And Mazda Rye EV Battery Supply Partnership
Advertisement

Business

Amazon Prime Day Shopping Event Will Take Place On July 11 And 12

Business

Air India Finalizes Deals to Purchase 250 Airbus and 220 Boeing Aircraft

Business

Grab Cuts 1,000 Jobs, Its Largest Layoff Round Since The Pandemic

Business

Rex Airlines Warns Of $35m Loss Due To Supply Chain Problems

Business

Shares Of PayPal Jump On Sale Of KKR's 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Loan For $43.7 Billion

Business

MasterCard Files A Trademark Application For Its Crypto Solutions

Business News

Bank Of Thailand Introduce New Lending Guidelines Against Rising Household Debt

Business

The Importance Of Tax Compliance Services For Businesses

Business

Understanding Money Management in Thailand

Business News

FazWaz Reveals Its Forthcoming Agent Recruitment Event At The Space Hotel, Pattaya

Business

Amazon Says Social Media Sites Fail To Curb The 'Cottage Industry' Of Fake Reviews

Business

Brokers Boost Success with Exclusive Admin Tools and Scalable Services

Business

Marketing Best Practices for Data Protection under the Popi Act

Business

Reasons Why Businesses Need Managed Security Services

Business Tech

Benefits of Network Security For Small Businesses

Tech Business

Tips on How to Prevent Cyber Attacks on Businesses

Business

Best Practices of Email Security for Business Success

Business

Why Businesses Should Prioritize Data Security

Business

As Bitcoin Soars Above $26,000, Bitcoin Retailers Buy The Dip

Business

Panasonic And Mazda Rye EV Battery Supply Partnership

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Panasonic And Mazda Rye EV Battery Supply Partnership

(CTN News) – In a joint announcement on Wednesday, Mazda Motor Corporation and Panasonic Holdings’ energy unit announced they would start talks to establish a battery partnership to support electric vehicles, according to the companies.

It is likely that such an effort on lithium-ion batteries will carry Mazda a step closer to ramping up production of EVs, as part of a 1.5-trillion-yen ($10.6-billion) spending plan it unveiled in November in an effort to drive electrification of vehicles in the future.

A statement was issued by the companies stating that, as part of the partnership, Panasonic Energy will provide Mazda with automotive cylindrical lithium-ion batteries manufactured in Japan as well as in North America.

These batteries will be used to power Mazda electric Panasonic vehicles expected to be introduced in the second half of this decade.

The spokesperson for Mazda Panasonic declined to specify in the press release the type of battery cells the Hiroshima-based automaker planned to use as part of its electric vehicles, adding that the automaker would hold discussions with a view to securing a supply from 2025-2027 onwards or later.

According to Mazda, those years represent phase two of a three-phase plan, with the company announcing in November that it would unveil battery-electric vehicles in the latter half of that period following the introduction of hybrid models.

The two companies stated that during their discussions, they would be concentrating on the development of a long-term partnership between the two companies.

Mazda spokesperson explained that in 2012 the company was using 1865 Panasonic batteries to power its Demio EV, a subcompact vehicle, in an attempt to gain knowledge about the benefits of electrification as part of an effort to lease 100 of the vehicles in the future.

There is a growing number of Japanese automakers preparing to compete for a bigger share of the global EV market in the coming years.

It was announced last week that the world’s largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp., which owns a 5 percent stake in Mazda, has unveiled a sweeping plan to Panasonic adopt solid-state batteries and other technologies to improve the driving range of electric vehicles and decrease their prices in the future.

Earlier this week, Japan announced that it would raise its support for domestic battery production to up to $2.2 billion, as part of its efforts to strengthen the economic supply chain security for Toyota and other manufacturers.

What does Panasonic make?

From combination ovens, microwaves, rice cookers and breadmakers to home monitoring, telephones and more, Panasonic has a smart solution for every room in your home.

SEE ALSO:

Amazon Prime Day Shopping Event Will Take Place On July 11 And 12

Grab Cuts 1,000 Jobs, Its Largest Layoff Round Since The Pandemic

Rex Airlines Warns Of $35m Loss Due To Supply Chain Problems
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs