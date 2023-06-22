(CTN News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to vote on Wednesday on whether to recommend the use of recently approved vaccines from Pfizer and GSK to prevent severe respiratory syncytial virus infections among older adults.

As long as the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices formally approves the use of the vaccines and the director of the agency signs off on their use as expected, then the shots could be made available ahead of this fall’s RSV season.

As a result of the expert panel meeting, it is expected that they will discuss exactly who should receive the vaccines and how often it should be administered.

The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is expected to present data on the efficacy of its vaccine over the course of the second year at the meeting, while the pharmaceutical giant CDC GSK said that a single dose of its RSV vaccination was 67.2% effective in preventing lower respiratory tract disease over the course of two RSV seasons in older adults.

There were 78.8% of cases of severe disease that were effectively treated with the GSK shot during that period, according to the company.

As a result of a recent approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the first RSV shot, branded as Arexvy, from GSK and the later Abrysvo from Pfizer will be available for people aged 60 and older to protect them from lower respiratory tract diseases caused by the virus.

In recent years, scientists have been working on developing a vaccine to prevent CDC RSV, which can cause mild, cold-like symptoms, although it can also lead to serious illness and even hospitalization in some cases.

It is estimated that the disease is responsible for 14,000 deaths among Americans aged 65 and over in the United States each year, according to government statistics.

It has been reported that CDC Pfizer and GSK expect to sell multibillion-dollar-worth of RSV vaccines in the future.

As of this year, the U.S. market for flu or COVID-19 vaccines is expected to be in the range of 10 million to 15 million people, a fraction of the size of the market expected for 2023 for flu or COVID-19.

Pfizer’s vaccine has been shown to be nearly 67% effective in preventing severe diseases defined by three or more symptoms in its late-stage study in subjects over 60 with two or more symptoms, and 85.7% effective in preventing severe diseases in patients aged 60 and over with two or more symptoms.

A study conducted by GSK found that the RSV vaccine had an overall efficacy of 82.6% and was equivalent to 94% effective in preventing severe lower respiratory tract infections caused by CDC RSV.

What is the CDC in finance?

What is Central Depository System? The main function of CDC is to operate and maintain the Central Depository System (CDS), an electronic book-entry system used to record and maintain securities and to register the transfer of securities.

SEE ALSO:

By 2027, Intelsat Will sustainably extend 4 Satellites