Hyundai Santa Fe Crossover Dimensions, Engines, And Details

Published

25 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – We have already seen the design of the new generation Hyundai Santa Fe and have received the first information on the new Hyundai Santa Fe. But now we have more details about the car.

Therefore, as you can see from the image above, the Hyundai Santa Fe crossover not only has an entirely new design, but it has also grown in size.

As a result, the car now measures 4.83 meters in length and 2.82 meters in wheelbase, which means it has added about 5 cm to both the length and the wheelbase of the car.

A maximum of 21 inches has also been added to the size of the wheels so that they can accommodate more traffic.

Furthermore, the Hyundai Santa Fe XRT variant has already appeared, hinting at the possibility of off-road adventures as well.

Aside from having special off-road tires, this version is also equipped with a roof ladder and an additional fuel tank. This is all still at the concept stage, but from what I can tell, all of this looks quite plausible in terms of production.

Considering the different versions of the Hyundai Santa Fe and the engines that will be powering them, all of them will be gasoline engines.

Possibly the easiest option to choose is the 2.5 GDI with 194 horsepower paired with an eight-speed automated transmission.

As an alternative, the 2.5-liter turbo engine paired with an 8-speed robotic box is another option that generates 281 horsepower.

It is also expected that two hybrid models based on a 1.6-liter turbo engine will be available: a conventional hybrid (235 hp) and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), the power and battery size of which have not yet been determined.

There are a few things that I would like to mention about the interior of the car as well. This will be accompanied by a pair of 12.3-inch displays, an option to use a five- or seven-seat version of the seat, and many other things.

There are now many new features being added to the vehicle, including the option of ordering a folding passenger seat, the option of ordering two captain’s chairs in the second row, the availability of a built-in disinfector, and more space for passengers.

It is dependent on the market in which the Hyundai Santa Fe will go on sale as well as the versions of the vehicle that will be available.

We know for certain at this point that everything is going to get underway in South Korea by the end of summer, but we also know that the new crossover will be released in the European and US markets by the end of the year or even in the spring of 2024.

Is Hyundai Santa Fe a van or SUV?

The current Santa Fe is a 2-row midsize SUV that competes with models like the Honda Passport and Ford Edge.

