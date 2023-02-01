The First GMC Hummer EV SUV Sold At Auction For $500,000

(CTN News) – During the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction on January 28th, a GMC Hummer EV SUV, the first production unit of the 2024 model, was auctioned off for $500,000 to a lucky buyer.

As a result of the sale, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Tread Lightly as a result of the sale.

As a means of promoting outdoor recreation, an organization needs to implement stewardship programs and education programs.

Barrett-Jackson waived the fees and commissions normally associated with its collector vehicle auctions, allowing the non-profit to receive the full amount raised.

Tread Lightly is a proud sponsor of our company. It is an honor for us to support Tread Lightly’s mission. It’s light! The GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 SUV was sold with VIN 001 at Barrett-Jackson on January 1.

It is an honor to start the new year with a generous donation to a worthy cause. Through Barrett-Jackson’s continued support, proceeds from this donation will support Tread Lightly 100 percent! The mission of their organization is to conserve the environment.”

Duncan Aldred, vice president of global marketing for Buick and GMC, said

There will be a number of trail restoration projects and educational programs that will be funded by the proceeds of the sales of the first retail unit of the GMC Hummer EV SUV.

Moreover, the money will also be used to promote outdoor ethics and the idea of protecting the environment in a responsible manner.

First to hit the market, the GMC Hummer EV SUV comes in a range-topping Edition 1 trim level, which features a three-motor e4WD powertrain with GM-estimated power of up to 830 horsepower, allowing for sprints from 0-60 mph in the standard Watts to Freedom mode in approximately 3.5 seconds.

Compared to the Hummer EV Pickup, the GMC Hummer EV SUV offers even more off-road capability due to its nearly nine-inch (170-millimeter) shorter wheelbase and therefore allows for broader departure and breakover angles than the Hummer EV Pickup.

In addition, it has a tighter turning circle that is only 35.4 feet (10.8 meters) with a four-wheel steering system.

In addition to the CrabWalk diagonal-drive feature, the updated model also comes with 800-volt DC public fast charging capability of up to 300 kW as well as an exclusive Moonshot Green Matte exterior paint color choice.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV has a rear design that is unique to the SUV.

This design includes a standard full-size spare tire mounted on the tailgate, which is operated by an electric swing-out mechanism.

Production of the Hummer EV Pickup and Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will begin today at GM’s Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, which is the same facility where the GMC Hummer EV SUV EV Pickup and Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will also be assembled in the near future.

It appears that the Edition 1 SUV is currently sold out of reservations.

