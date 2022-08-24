U.S. Will Announce $3 Billion in Military Aid For Ukraine

(CTN News) – As early as Wednesday (Aug 24), the US will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion, the largest tranche since Russia’s invasion in June.

On Wednesday, Ukraine celebrates its independence day.

Rather than taking weapons from existing US weapons stocks, the Biden administration is procuring weapons from the industry at the expense of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds appropriated by Congress.

An anonymous Ukrainian official said the new weapons did not appear to include types of weapons the Ukrainian military had not previously received.

However, the official said the focus would be on ammunition and more medium-term objectives such as defense systems.

Since companies need to procure the weapons, they may take months to reach Europe under USAI.

Before the formal announcement, the official said the number and mix of weapons may change.

The conflict has settled into an attrition war primarily fought in eastern and southern Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country on Feb 24.

More than €500 million in arms will be delivered to Ukraine in 2023, including air defense systems.

Since February 24, Washington has provided the US $10.6 billion in military assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government.

Reuters reported that Germany plans to deliver over €500 million in arms to Ukraine in 2023, including air defense systems, rocket launchers, and precision munitions.

The Kremlin is seeking control of the largely Russian-speaking Donbas region, which consists of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, where pro-Moscow separatists seized territory after the Kremlin annexed Crimea.

In the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukrainian accuses Moscow of waging an imperial-style war to retake its pro-Western neighbor.

On Tuesday, the US Embassy in Ukraine warned its citizens to leave Ukraine because of fears of possible Russian missile strikes as the country celebrated its 31st anniversary of independence.

