Connect with us

Ukraine War

U.S. Will Announce $3 Billion in Military Aid For Ukraine
Advertisement

Ukraine War

Ukraine Capital Bans Independence Day Rallies For Fear Of Russian Attack

Ukraine War

A Large Explosion Rocks A Russian Military Air Base In Crimea

Ukraine War

Russia Cuts Gas Through Nord Stream 1 to 20% Of Capacity

Ukraine War

US Provides Ukraine With $270 Million In Military Aid, Including Rocket Systems

Ukraine War

Russia Expands Its War Goals In Ukraine Despite Mounting Casualties

Ukraine War

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Lost 38,140 Troops, 1,677 Tanks Since Onset Of Invasion

Ukraine War

Putin Says War Could Continue Until 'Last Ukrainian Is Left Standing'

Ukraine War

Russia Becomes China's Biggest Oil Supplier

Ukraine War

Russia Ukraine Latest: Russia ‘Overwhelmingly’ Striking Civilians

Ukraine War

Zelenskyy Claims Russia Suffers 32,000 Casualties Of War

Ukraine War

Biden Blames Russian Invasion For High Food Prices As US Inflation Hits 40-year High

Ukraine War

Bodies Of 210 Ukrainian Soldiers Who Died In Mariupol Now Repatriated

Ukraine War

Ukraine Says It Controls 'Half' Of Severodonetsk

Ukraine War

Biden Announces U.S. Will Provide New Rockets And Munitions For Ukraine

Ukraine War

Biden Says US Won't Send Rockets To Ukraine That Could Reach Russia

Ukraine War

Zelensky Promises Donbas Will Be 'Ukrainian Again,' As Russian Forces Continue To Make Gains

Ukraine War

9 Killed, Including A Baby, In "Dense Shelling" Of Kharkiv Residential Areas

Ukraine War

Ukraine's First Lady Zelenska Launches A National Psychological Support Program

Ukraine War

Zelenskyy Says Russia's Victory Is 'Temporary': 'Putin Will Have To Return Seized Territory'

Ukraine War

U.S. Will Announce $3 Billion in Military Aid For Ukraine

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

10 seconds ago

on

U.S. Will Announce $3 Billion in Military Aid For Ukraine

(CTN News) – As early as Wednesday (Aug 24), the US will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion, the largest tranche since Russia’s invasion in June.

On Wednesday, Ukraine celebrates its independence day.

Rather than taking weapons from existing US weapons stocks, the Biden administration is procuring weapons from the industry at the expense of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds appropriated by Congress.

An anonymous Ukrainian official said the new weapons did not appear to include types of weapons the Ukrainian military had not previously received.

However, the official said the focus would be on ammunition and more medium-term objectives such as defense systems.

Since companies need to procure the weapons, they may take months to reach Europe under USAI.

Before the formal announcement, the official said the number and mix of weapons may change.

The conflict has settled into an attrition war primarily fought in eastern and southern Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country on Feb 24.

More than €500 million in arms will be delivered to Ukraine in 2023, including air defense systems.

Since February 24, Washington has provided the US $10.6 billion in military assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government.

Reuters reported that Germany plans to deliver over €500 million in arms to Ukraine in 2023, including air defense systems, rocket launchers, and precision munitions.

I4M4P44D3FIOFENX42XPUTWVDA

The Kremlin is seeking control of the largely Russian-speaking Donbas region, which consists of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, where pro-Moscow separatists seized territory after the Kremlin annexed Crimea.

In the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukrainian accuses Moscow of waging an imperial-style war to retake its pro-Western neighbor.

On Tuesday, the US Embassy in Ukraine warned its citizens to leave Ukraine because of fears of possible Russian missile strikes as the country celebrated its 31st anniversary of independence.

Related CTN News:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading