Thailand’s Dengue Fever Cases Nearly Doubled in the Past Month

(CTN News) – Dengue fever cases in Thailand have nearly doubled in the past month, making mosquito bite prevention more important than ever.

This monsoon season, health authorities have expressed concern about dengue fever.

On July 11, Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) reported 9,473 cases of dengue fever since the beginning of the year.

Since the beginning of the year, 17,412 cases have been reported.

The DDC reported eight dengue fever deaths in Thailand in July. The death toll had risen to 14 by August 16.

Provinces with the highest number of cases are Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Tak, and Si Saket.

Mostly adults are affected by the illness, according to the department.

According to the disease outbreak cycle, which usually surges during rainy season, the department expects intensified dengue fever outbreaks.

High fever, headaches, body aches, rashes, and small red spots on the skin are some of the symptoms of dengue fever. You may also experience nausea, vomiting, stomach ache, and loss of appetite.

According to the DDC, most recorded deaths occur at this point from shock once the fever starts to subside.

Whenever a fever persists for longer than two days and cannot be brought down by fever-reducing drugs, dengue fever is suspected, and the patient should see a doctor.

Dengue should not be treated with aspirin or ibuprofen, according to the DDC.

Aedes mosquitoes, also known as Asian tiger mosquitoes, carry dengue and spread it through bites.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong recommends keeping homes tidy, storing items neatly, and increasing sunlight to prevent mosquito breeding grounds.

According to the doctor, everything that stores water, such as vases, should have lids on, and the water should be changed every week.

The best way to prevent mosquito bites is to use mosquito repellent, wear long sleeves and trousers, and burn mosquito-repelling incense, which can be purchased at 7-Eleven.

