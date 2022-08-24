Thai Court Suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Pending Term Limit Review

As a result of the army junta Prayuth led naming him prime minister in August 2014, a few months after the coup, he reached his limit this week, according to the petition.

In Wednesday’s decision, the court accepted and investigated the petition.

According to some Prayuth supporters, his premiership actually began in 2017 when the new constitution took effect.

Prayuth’s term is sometimes dated to 2019, when his pro-army party won elections.

Eventually, parliament elected him civilian prime minister in a skewed process that favored pro-army candidates, according to opposition politicians. Prayuth’s government claims the elections were free and fair.

WHO IS IN CHARGE NOW?

According to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri, 77-year-old Prawit Wongsuwan will be the interim leader after the court suspended Prayuth.