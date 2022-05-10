Biden Has No Plans To Travel To Ukraine, Despite The Jill Biden’s Visit

(CTN News) – Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that the White House has no plans for President Joe Biden to travel to Ukraine, despite first lady Jill Biden’s weekend trip there.

There are no plans to travel with the Vice President currently, Jen Psaki told reporters, adding that Biden would “love to go to Ukraine, I just don’t have anything planned or anything to preview at this point.” CNN Reported

According to Psaki, “we would not have gone unless we felt comfortable with the security arrangements,” ensuring her safety. She visited the region on Mother’s Day “because she wanted to show the Ukrainian people that the war must end, that it is brutal, and that the people of the United States stand with the Ukrainian people.”

Sunday, First Lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to Uzhhorod, Ukraine, where she met with First Lady Olena Zelenska and pledged her support for the nation in its fight against Russia.

“She’s been back now and has spoken with the president directly, she said publicly, and she told him what she saw on the ground, the need to support the people of Ukraine,” Psaki told Lee. “She saw the horrors and the brutality that the people she met had experienced and that she conveyed directly to him.”

