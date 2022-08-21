PHL & Thailand Agree to Update Tourism Promotion Deal

(CTN News) – Thailand and the Philippines have agreed to update their tourism promotion agreement.

A statement from the Department of Tourism (DoT) said Secretary Maria Esperanza Christina G. On Aug. 18, on the sidelines of the 11th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

Tourism Ministerial Meeting in Bangkok, Frasco and her Thai counterpart Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn agreed on the update.

Through the cooperation agreement, the Philippines and Thailand will collaborate on travel facilitation, research and development, education and training, tourism initiatives, human capital development, and employment generation.

On March 21, 2017, the Philippines and Thailand signed a cooperation agreement covering 2017-2022.

The Philippines hopes to attract more Thai tourists, according to Ms. Frasco.

As of Aug. 14, we had over 1.2 million visitors. There have been 6,401 Thai nationals, according to Ms. Frasco.

Thailand wants to address the imbalance in visitor numbers, Mr. Phiphat said.

The Philippines has more tourists than Thais visiting the Philippines, and I want to change that…

our departments (must) engage in public relations with the Philippines so we can increase the number of Thai tourists visiting the Philippines,” he said.

Frasco discussed possible collaborations with Thailand in MICE tourism, education tourism, and food and gastronomy tourism.

A tourism circuit involving the Philippines and Thailand was proposed as a package for visitors outside Asia by Mr. Phiphat.

A technical working group will also be formed to review and discuss the extension.

While in Bangkok, Ms. Frasco met with representatives from the Thai tourism industry, including Esque Lifestyle & Travel; Jubilee Travel Co., Ltd.; Dive Potato; SC World Express; Big World Holiday; Worldwide Agency Co., Ltd.; Abroad Land; Pleione Travel Co., Ltd.; and Supertrips Co., Ltd.

The Philippines plans to collaborate with airlines and airports to resume flights and develop new routes to reduce travel rates, Ms. Frasco said during her presentation at the APEC meeting.

“We will facilitate partnerships with airlines and airports to reinstate flights and develop new routes to improve connectivity across economies within APEC and across the globe and to restore affordable and competitive rates for international and domestic travel,” Ms. Frasco said.

