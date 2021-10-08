Universities in Thailand Push to Be in the World’s Top 100

The British Council has joined forces with Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education to push Thai universities to be among the world’s top 100 within 10 years.

The partnership was launched at the Thailand-UK Higher Education Forum on Thursday. The Education Ministry and British Council will form the “TH-UK World Class University Consortium.”

The University Consortium will lead international collaboration between Thailand and the UK by matching 15 programs from seven universities in Thailand with top UK universities in numerous academic fields.

Even more, the University consortium will support the seven universities in Thailand to advance their academic activities. Above all among instructors and students. Activities such as teaching, research and innovation and factors important in achieving top 100 world rankings.

The Ministry of Higher Education deputy permanent secretary, Pasit Lorterapong said the setting up of the consortium was in response to the ministry’s strategic policy and plan. The (2023–2027) policy plan is under the Ministries “Reinventing University” objective.

We have been pushing forward the ‘Reinventing University’ target among Seven of Thailand’s universities to reform their educational operations. By adapting their curriculums that will elevate our universities into the world’s top 100 Universities within the next 10 years,” he said.

Universities to build education collaboration

The University Consortium will also support the Thai government strategy of university reinvention. It will allow higher education of Thai institutes to build international collaboration in academic areas.

Thai Universities will collaborate with UK universities to exchange knowledge and create an internationally connected higher education system. On that will achieve world-class status, he said.

The world’s top 100 ranking status was important to Thailand’s universities as it will be a reflection of Thailand’s infrastructure. This will also influence foreign investors to do business in the Kingdom of Thailand.

The British Council Thailand’s director, Helga Stellmacher, told the Bangkok Post in an interview that the University consortium was aimed to support Thailand’s ambition to become globally competitive. And above all internationally recognized as it embarked on the world’s top 100 universities plan.

The consortium came under the British Council’s “Going Global Partnerships” program that targets to connect UK education to countries around the world, most importantly Thailand.

Source: Bangkok Post

