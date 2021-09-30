Thailand’s Education Dept Announces Reopening Plan for Schools

The Education Department has announced a two-phase plan to reopen schools throughout Thailand and the capital city of Bangkok. Strict COVID-19 measures and assessments have also begun by the Education Ministry this month.

The ministry has already implemented strict measures for having a COVID-19 safety zone on the grounds of schools since August. The second phase of the reopening plan is for other education facilities. Ones that pass a formal COVID-19 assessment on their readiness, for reopening.

The Education Department said key requirements for schools passing the COVID-19 evaluation are at least 85% vaccination against COVID-19 among school teachers and staff. Furthermore, a commitment to comply with the central government’s standard COVID-19 control measures.

Above all, schools are allowed to decide on their own if they wish to shift fully to onsite learning or stay with online learning or adopt a combination of both. In the case of onsite learning in schools, the maximum number of students per classroom is 25e each. Students are required to stay at least 1.5 meters from other students and teachers while in the same room.

Meanwhile, the government is currently surveying the number of students with parental consent, aged 12-18 that can be vaccinated, before opening vaccine units in the areas near educational institutions in every province.

A government spokesperson said the Education Department is preparing to inoculate more than 4.5 million students aged 12-18 nationwide with the Pfizer-Biotec vaccine.

