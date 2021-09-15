Thailand’s Government Sticks to its October 1st Reopening Plan

Thailand’s tourism minister told a press briefing yesterday that Bangkok and 4 other provinces will be opened to foreign tourists on October 1st, 2021. Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Bangkok will begin implementing their tourism reopening as planned.

Chiang Rai Province and 20 other provinces in Thailand will follow suit on Oct 15, 2021.

Mr Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn also dispelled doubts over whether the government would be able to proceed with its plan in the face of the ongoing delta variant situation.

Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also told the news briefing that his ministry was fully prepared for the Oct 1 reopening.

Meanwhile, Phetchaburi’s deputy provincial governor Natthawut Phetpromsorn said on Tuesday his province is ready to reopen to foreign tourists on Oct 1. Saying health officials have effective Covid-19 controls in place to reduce the threat of new coronavirus infections.

Strict covid-19 control measures remain in place to contain infection clusters, he said. Because covid19 cases have dropped, Phetchaburi province can reopen for tourism on Oct 1, in line with the government’s plan, he said.

He said, foreign tourists can have confidence that popular destinations in Phetchaburi province are safe and free from the virus cases. Tourists could enjoy their stay in the province.

The public health office chief said that 54% of targeted groups in Phetchaburi province have been vaccinated. Mainly people aged 60 years and over, and people with any of seven underlying conditions, and pregnant women.

Vaccination would reach 70% when more coronavirus vaccines arrive, Dr Phetchakit Thaensawat said.