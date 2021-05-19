People Choosing the Work from Home Life Flocking to Chiang Rai

As Thailand struggle to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections, companies work from home policies are becoming more popular. In a recent poll by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, 1,533 people in Thailand were asked about their opinions on working from home.

The Suan Dusit poll was conducted online and found that when asked about various opinions and attitudes towards working from home, nearly 75% of respondents believed that staying home to work made them feel safer and could prevent Covid-19 from spreading more.

Some 20% of Thai corporations have already permanently shifted to working from home to curb the spread of COVID-19, keep employees safe and save costs. More Thai companies are likely to outsource or hire highly skilled contingent workers, including freelancers for non-permanent roles if the pandemic persists.

This will create better flexibility in managing their workforce and cost-cutting strategies.

People flocking to Chiang Rai

As companies shift to work from home policies many workers in Bangkok are relocating to northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai province. According to Kaekwun Kanjanapungka (Kay) the owner of Kay Estate in Chiang Rai many people who have chosen to work from home are flocking Chiang Rai because of the the low housing costs.

Kay says that Chiang Rai offers far more affordable housing than Bangkok and buyers and or renters can get a home with property rather than a stuffy apartment or condo in Bangkok. Life in Chiang Rai really is a breath of fresh air and a complete escape from traffic congestion. Even better, it’s cheap.

Chiang Rai just may be one of the nicest places to live in all Thailand. It’s big enough to have all the amenities that Thai and foreigners want, yet small enough to be comfortable. The climate is pleasing year-round, and there are distinctive seasonal variations.

The surrounding area offers unlimited opportunities for exploration and recreation. Plus, this is an attractive city, with parks and open spaces.

Kay says “Chiang Rai offers thick, cool forests, majestic waterfalls, elephant camps, and some of the most diverse hill-tribe villages in the world are located just a short distance outside the city.”

“At the same time, as it lies at the heart of the infamous Golden Triangle, where Thailand, Myanmar (Burma), and Laos converge in the Golden Triangle.”

“With a population of fewer than 100,000, Chiang Rai also has an intimacy that cannot be found in a big city.”

Well-informed expatriates have known about this area for years, and quite a few have settled here. Many of them lived in Chiang Mai before discovering Chiang Rai. They have found that this much smaller city offers better living conditions and a higher quality of life. The air is cleaner, the traffic is more manageable, and the people are friendly.

In addition, the cost of living in Chiang Rai is less than in Chiang Mai. This is one of the least expensive places to live in Thailand.

So if you’re considering the idea of a new work from home life but don’t want a big city Chiang Rai is the perfect choice. If your looking to Buy or Rent a home Chiang Rai Times recommends your contact Kay from Kat Estate.

Kay was born in Bangkok, and has lived in the US, Italy and England, she has been a resident of Chiang Rai for almost 11 years. Kay is also fluent in both English and Thai.