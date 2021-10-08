Thailand to Compensate Students with Pfizer Vaccine Reactions

As Thailand’s health officials begin to vaccinate students aged 12-18 with the Pfizer -Biotech vaccine, the government announced it will offer compensation to students who suffer adverse effects from the vaccine.

Students, aged 12-18 will be compensated under Thailand’s government no-fault compensation program for vaccine recipients. Any students who get Pfizer-Biotech vaccine under the state-led vaccination drive will receive financial assistance if they suffer any serious side effects, Secretary-General of the NHSO, Jadej Thammatcharee said on Wednesday.

Compensation will be paid under the compensation program for covid-19 vaccine recipients who suffer several allergic reactions, Dr. Jadej told the Bangkok Post in an interview.

He said requests for compensation can be submitted to the National Health Security Office (NHSO). They can submit applications for compensation at the hospital where they received the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine: Provincial health offices or NHSO branch offices within two years.

Pfizer vaccine affects compensation

He also said should the compensation request be rejected by the NHSO an appeal can be lodged directly with the NHSO secretary-general. Compensation is usually approved for damage categorized into three groups.

100,000 baht will be paid to a person suffering an illness that requires long-term treatment. Anyone suffering a minor disability will receive at most 240,000 baht in compensation. “In case of death or a permanent major disability, the maximum compensation will be 400,000 baht.

In other related news, a team of medical experts led by the Heart Association of Thailand has released the guidelines for the diagnosis and management of myocarditis and pericarditis if it occurs after a Covid-19 mRNA vaccination.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium) while pericarditis is inflammation of the pericardium. It’s a sac-like structure with 2 thin layers of tissue that surround the heart to hold it in place.

Key symptoms include chest pain; rapid or irregular heartbeats; or shortness of breath and unconsciousness; which on average occur within a week after vaccination.

The Heart Association of Thailand said a set of guidelines will assist healthcare providers responsible for administering Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to Thailand’s youth nationwide.

Source: Bangkok Post