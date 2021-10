Thai Airways to Resume International Flights on 36 Routes

Thai Airways has announced it will resume full international service on 36 foreign routes to destinations in Europe, Asia and Australia. The flights will mostly resume on Oct 31, in response to the Thai government reopening of Thailand to vaccinated international tourists on Nov 1, 2021.

THAI Airways executive vice president for commerce Mr. Non Kalinta announced the decision on Thursday.

He said the resumption of Thai Airway international flights was in the airline’s winter flight plan. It will be implemented from Oct 31 to March 26.

Resumed routes to support the Phuket Sandbox reopening:

1. Bangkok-Phuket-London and return, from Bangkok on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

2. Bangkok-Phuket-Frankfurt and return, from Bangkok on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

3. Bangkok-Munich-Phuket-Bangkok, from Bangkok on Fridays (from Jan 1).

4. Bangkok-Phuket-Paris and return, from Bangkok on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

5. Bangkok-Phuket-Copenhagen and return, from Bangkok on Thursdays.

6. Bangkok-Phuket-Stockholm and return, from Bangkok on Fridays.

7. Bangkok-Zurich-Phuket-Bangkok, from Bangkok on Fridays.

Routes to Europe and Australia:

1. Bangkok-London and return, from Bangkok on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

2. Bangkok-Frankfurt and return, from Bangkok on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

3. Bangkok-Munich and return, from Bangkok on Sundays (from Jan 1).

4. Bangkok-Paris and return, from Bangkok on Sundays.

5. Bangkok-Brussels and return, from Bangkok on Wednesdays and Fridays

6. Bangkok-Milan and return, from Bangkok on Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)

7. Bangkok-Copenhagen and return, from Bangkok on Wednesdays and Sundays.

8. Bangkok-Stockholm and return, from Bangkok on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

9. Bangkok-Zurich and return, from Bangkok on Mondays and Wednesdays (once a week from Oct 31 to Dec 31).

10. Bangkok-Sydney and return, from Bangkok on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Thai Airways Asian routes:

1. Bangkok-Manila and return, from Bangkok on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

2. Bangkok-Osaka and return, from Bangkok on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

3. Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita) and return, from Bangkok on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

4. Bangkok-Tokyo (Haneda) and return, from Bangkok on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1).

5. Bangkok-Nagoya and return, from Bangkok on Wednesday, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

6. Bangkok-Taipei and return, from Bangkok on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

7. Bangkok-Seoul and return, with one flight a day.

8. Bangkok-Hong Kong and return, from Bangkok on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

9. Bangkok-Singapore and return, from Bangkok on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

10. Bangkok-Jakarta and return, from Bangkok on Wednesdays.

11. Bangkok-New Delhi and return, with one flight a day (from Jan 1).

12. Bangkok-Mumbai and return, from Bangkok on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays (from Jan 1).

13. Bangkok-Bengaluru and return, from Bangkok on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays (from Jan 1).

14. Bangkok-Hyderabad and return, from Bangkok on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays (from Jan 1).

15. Bangkok-Chennai and return, from Bangkok on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1).

16. Bangkok-Dhaka and return, from Bangkok on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)

17. Bangkok-Karachi and return, from Bangkok on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)

18. Bangkok-Lahore and return, from Bangkok on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (from Jan 1)

19. Bangkok-Islamabad and return, from Bangkok on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays (from Jan 1).