Schools in Thailand to Stay Closed Until July, Online Classes an Option

Thailand’s Ministry of Education’s proposal to defer the start of the new semester to July 1, has been approved by cabinet. The deferral is in an effort to help the nation contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

The postponement is in accordance with the invoking of the state of emergency.

As a result, registration, examination and other educational activities cannot take place between March and May this year. Furthermore educational institutions won’t be able to resume classes on May 16.

The proposal is in line with the Ministry of Education’s rule on the academic year’s opening and closing dates.

The Ministry of Education will adjust teaching methods in accordance with the curriculum of the 2020 academic year. They will also will work closely with the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan said classes would be moved online. The ministry would prepare both teachers and students for online classes. It would also take into consideration the capabilities and differences of each location.

Online learning cannot replace classroom learning, but it’s the best learning method in the current situation the Minister said. He also said it’s a good opportunity for us to use the technology for learning. Teachers can enhance their online teaching skills he said. He also gave no indication when online classes would begin.