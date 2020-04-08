Connect with us

Learning News

Schools in Thailand to Stay Closed Until July, Online Classes an Option
Advertisement

Learning

The Fastest and Cheapest Ways of Sending Money to Thailand

Learning

How Photographers Can Expand their Business on Instagram?

Learning

Why Its Necessary To Get Your Travel Van Properly Insured?

Learning

Despite Thailand's Gambling Laws Baccarat is Increasing in Popularity

Learning

How to Use the Internet to Market a Local Restaurant

Learning

Applications of SPSS in Data Analysis

Learning

How Bad Blackjack Players Affect Other People Playing the Game

Learning

All the Things You Need to Know About Cancer Women

Learning News Video

Is Coronavirus in Your Wallet? How Safe is Using Cash Money?

Learning

Schools in Thailand to Stay Closed Until July, Online Classes an Option

Published

10 mins ago

on

Schools in Thailand to Stay Closed Until July, Online Classes and Option

Thailand’s Ministry of Education’s proposal to defer the start of the new semester to July 1, has been approved by cabinet. The deferral is in an effort to help the nation contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

The postponement is in accordance with the invoking of the state of emergency.

As a result, registration, examination and other educational activities cannot take place between March and May this year. Furthermore educational institutions won’t be able to resume classes on May 16.

The proposal is in line with the Ministry of Education’s rule on the academic year’s opening and closing dates.

The Ministry of Education will adjust teaching methods in accordance with the curriculum of the 2020 academic year. They will also will work closely with the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan said classes would be moved  online. The ministry would prepare both teachers and students for online classes. It would also take into consideration the capabilities and differences of each location.

Online learning cannot replace classroom learning, but it’s the best learning method in the current situation the Minister said. He also said it’s a good opportunity for us to use the technology for learning. Teachers can enhance their online teaching skills he said. He also gave no indication when online classes would begin.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement