Connect with us

News Video Northen Thailand

5 Injured after Pickup Truck Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel, Slams into Car
Advertisement

News Video Regional News

Anti-Government Protesters Defy Police Water Cannons in Bangkok

News Video Regional News

Thailand's LGBT Community and Anti-Government Protesters Unite Against Prime Minister

News Video World News

Boris Johnson Orders England into Covid-19 Lockdown as Cases Surge

News Video Regional News

Eerie Green Glow in Night Sky Mystifies Residents in Thailand

News Video World News

Radicalized Muslim Beheads Woman, Kills 2 More in France

Lifestyles News Video

Thai Zombie Online Retailer Selling the Clothing of Dead People

News Video World News

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to the US Supreme Court

News Video World News

Qatar Airport Authorities Subject Australian Women to Vaginal Exams

Chiang Rai News News Video

Chiang Rai Province Opens a Replica of Tham Luang Cave

News Video

5 Injured after Pickup Truck Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel, Slams into Car

Published

17 mins ago

on

Five people in a passenger car were injured after the driver of a pickup fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into them on old San Kampaeng Road in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai province on Thursday.

The heavy collision trapped the passengers in the car. Rescuers had to use equipment to free them just as the vehicle caught fire. Another group of rescuers quickly succeeded in extinguishing the flames, preventing further casualties.

The five injured people were taken to hospital. The accident also created a traffic jam. Pickup driver Jetsada Norakaipan, 29, admitted to falling asleep and causing the accident.

The police are investigating to find out exactly how the crash occurred. San Kamphaeng police station in Chiang Mai is holding the vehicles until the injured retrieve them

Meanwhile, People are being warned about a gang which has been operating along the Chiang Mai-Mae Rim-Mae Taeng Road. Two vehicles are used by the gang. One of which will squeeze the victim’s vehicle forcing it into the other gang member’s vehicle. The gang driver will then aggressively demand money for damage.

One victim, out of many reported, managed to take photographs of one of the gang members who got violent and attacked the victim when they refused to pay. Should this occur, please immediately contact the police.

Pickup Driver Killed after Crashing into Freight Truck

A pickup driver was killed when a pickup truck crashed into a freight truck early onin Nakhon Ratchasima province of northeastern Thailand. At around 4 am, medical emergency officials were called after the fatal accident.

When police and a local rescue team arrived at the scene, they found a black pickup, with its front end severely damaged. The driver, Thanapat Vichitsanoi, 50, suffered severe injuries and was found dead in his vehicle.

His body was sent for autopsy to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital.

The driver of the trailer truck, Rattanakorn Nansuwan, 34, said that the pick-up had crashed into his trailer when he was making a U-turn.

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Interesting for You



Doi Chaang Coffee

Volunteering at Soi Dog

CLOSE ADS
CLOSE ADS